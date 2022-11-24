Jamaica Producers : JP) – Considers Dividend
Jamaica Producers Group Limited ('JP') has advised that the Board of Directors will consider declaring a dividend or capital distribution at a meeting scheduled to be held on December 2, 2022.
Disclaimer
Jamaica Producers Group Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 22:03:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2021
25 021 M
163 M
163 M
Net income 2021
1 845 M
12,0 M
12,0 M
Net Debt 2021
2 672 M
17,4 M
17,4 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,3x
Yield 2021
1,06%
Capitalization
24 205 M
158 M
158 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,14x
EV / Sales 2021
1,09x
Nbr of Employees
2 000
Free-Float
16,5%
Chart JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.