  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jamaica Producers Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JP   JMP589351007

JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED

(JP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-22
23.00 JMD    0.00%
05:04pJamaica Producers : JP) – Considers Dividend
PU
11/14Jamaica Producers : JP) – Unaudited Financial Statements For The 39 Weeks Ended October 1, 2022
PU
11/14Jamaica Producers Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 01, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaica Producers : JP) – Considers Dividend

11/24/2022 | 05:04pm EST
Jamaica Producers Group Limited ('JP') has advised that the Board of Directors will consider declaring a dividend or capital distribution at a meeting scheduled to be held on December 2, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jamaica Producers Group Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 22:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25 021 M 163 M 163 M
Net income 2021 1 845 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 672 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 24 205 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 16,5%
Chart JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jamaica Producers Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey McGowan Hall CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Alan Buckland Group Finance Director & Director
Charles Henry Johnston Chairman
Dahlia E. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
Kathleen A. J. Moss Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED-2.09%157
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.39%330 522
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.54%91 046
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY44.50%53 165
GENERAL MILLS, INC.21.95%49 133
KRAFT HEINZ8.36%47 650