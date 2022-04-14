Jamaica Producers : JP) – Trading in Shares
Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) has advised that on April 14, 2022, a director sold 1,000,000 JP shares and a connected party purchased 1,000,000 shares.
Disclaimer
Jamaica Producers Group Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2020
20 999 M
136 M
136 M
Net income 2020
2 168 M
14,1 M
14,1 M
Net Debt 2020
2 053 M
13,3 M
13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020
10,1x
Yield 2020
0,95%
Capitalization
23 408 M
152 M
152 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,55x
EV / Sales 2020
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
1 000
Free-Float
16,5%
Chart JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.