    JP   JMP589351007

JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED

(JP)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-12
22.36 JMD   -3.20%
03:26pJAMAICA PRODUCERS : JP) – Trading in Shares
PU
04/05JAMAICA PRODUCERS : JP) – Trading in Shares
PU
2021Jamaica Producers Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 02, 2021
CI
Jamaica Producers : JP) – Trading in Shares

04/14/2022 | 03:26pm EDT
Jamaica Producers Group Limited (JP) has advised that on April 14, 2022, a director sold 1,000,000 JP shares and a connected party purchased 1,000,000 shares.

Disclaimer

Jamaica Producers Group Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 20 999 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2020 2 168 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net Debt 2020 2 053 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 23 408 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 000
Free-Float 16,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey McGowan Hall CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Alan Buckland Group Finance Director & Director
Charles Henry Johnston Chairman
Dahlia E. Kelly Independent Director
Kathleen A. J. Moss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICA PRODUCERS GROUP LIMITED-4.81%152
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.87%365 630
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.71%88 312
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY41.37%53 745
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY16.99%51 446
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.60%46 298