Jamaican Teas : Announcement of share dealings
A Director and a senior manager of Jamaican Teas Ltd (JTL) have sold shares in JTL as follows:
May 29, 2023: 70,000 units
May 31, 2023: 75,000 units
Disclaimer
Jamaican Teas Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 18:55:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
