  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jamaican Teas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAMT   JMP5894D1021

JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED

(JAMT)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-31
2.190 JMD    0.00%
02:56pJamaican Teas : Announcement of share dealings
PU
05/30Jamaican Teas : JAMT) -Trading in Shares
PU
05/11Jamaican Teas : Share dealing announcement
PU
Jamaican Teas : Announcement of share dealings

06/02/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
A Director and a senior manager of Jamaican Teas Ltd (JTL) have sold shares in JTL as follows:

May 29, 2023: 70,000 units

May 31, 2023: 75,000 units

Disclaimer

Jamaican Teas Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 18:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 469 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 194 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net Debt 2022 639 M 4,19 M 4,19 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 727 M 30,4 M 31,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jamaican Teas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Mahfood Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Burnet Chief Financial Officer
John Jackson Non-Executive Director
Marcos Dabdoub Independent Non-Executive Director
Suzette Smellie-Tomlinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED-15.44%30
JDE PEET'S N.V.1.11%14 233
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED3.79%8 955
XIANGPIAOPIAO FOOD CO.,LTD35.70%1 156
ITALMOBILIARE S.P.A.-3.13%1 124
WESTROCK COFFEE COMPANY, LLC-15.19%859
