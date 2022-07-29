|
Jamaican Teas : JAMT) Unaudited Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Disclaimer
Jamaican Teas Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 18:17:36 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 270 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
393 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
386 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,1x
|Yield 2021
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
5 927 M
38,8 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,58x
|EV / Sales 2021
|4,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|-
|
|Chart JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution