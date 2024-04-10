Jamaican Teas Limited is a Jamaica-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing teas and groceries, including packing and processing teas for other companies under third party brand names locally and overseas. The Company operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Company also purchases grocery products manufactured by third party manufacturers for sale to its customers. The Company exports its products to Caribbean markets, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers its products under Tetley Jamaica and Caribbean Dreams brands. The Company's Tetley brand offers products, such as black teas, green teas, herbal tea, caffeine free & decaf, super teas, and tea trivia. The Company's Caribbean Dreams brand offers products, such as tea infusions, wellness teas, flavored teas, and pantry products.

Sector Food Processing