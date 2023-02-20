Jamaican Teas : Late Annual Report submission.
Jamaican Teas Ltd., advised that due to the late completion of our 2022 Audited Financial Statements, our 2022 Annual Report will not be submitted until 14 March 2023.
Jamaican Teas Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:59:02 UTC.
