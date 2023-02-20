Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Jamaican Teas Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAMT   JMP5894D1021

JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED

(JAMT)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-16
2.550 JMD   +4.08%
10:00aJamaican Teas : Late Annual Report submission.
PU
02/10Jamaican Teas : JAMT) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2022 (Revised)
PU
02/08Jamaican Teas : JAMT) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jamaican Teas : Late Annual Report submission.

02/20/2023 | 10:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jamaican Teas Ltd., advised that due to the late completion of our 2022 Audited Financial Statements, our 2022 Annual Report will not be submitted until 14 March 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jamaican Teas Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 14:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED
10:00aJamaican Teas : Late Annual Report submission.
PU
02/10Jamaican Teas : JAMT) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2..
PU
02/08Jamaican Teas : JAMT) Unaudited Financial Statements for the First Quarter Ended December ..
PU
02/08Jamaican Teas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31,..
CI
01/06Jamaican Teas : announces Board Appointments
PU
2022Jamaican Teas : JAMT) – Announcement re delay in completion of 2022 Audited Financia..
PU
2022Jamaican Teas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended September 3..
CI
2022Jamaican Teas Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 20..
CI
2022Jamaican Teas : Announcement re sale of shares by a Director
PU
2022Jamaican Teas : Announcement re purchases of shares by a Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 469 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net income 2022 194 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net Debt 2022 639 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 504 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,02x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jamaican Teas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John P. Mahfood Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Burnet Chief Financial Officer
John Jackson Non-Executive Director
Marcos Dabdoub Independent Non-Executive Director
Suzette Smellie-Tomlinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMAICAN TEAS LIMITED-1.54%35
NESTLÉ S.A.2.00%314 278
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.30%91 137
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-1.63%52 833
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.94%49 109
KRAFT HEINZ-1.74%49 000