Jamaican Teas Limited is a Jamaica-based company that is engaged in manufacturing teas and groceries, including packing and processing teas for other companies under third party brand names locally and overseas. The Company operates through four segments: manufacturing, retailing, real estate and investments. The Company also purchases grocery products manufactured by third party manufacturers for sale to its customers. The Company exports its products to Caribbean markets, the United States of America and the United Kingdom. The Company offers its products under Tetley and Caribbean Dreams brands. The Company's Tetley brand offers products, such as Tetley Classic Black Tea, Tetley Super Tea BOOST, Tetley Super Tea IMMUNE and Tetley Super Tea SUPPORT. The Company's Caribbean Dreams brand offers products, such as Herbal Teas, Pantry and Jamaica Blue Water.

Sector Food Processing