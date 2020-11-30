Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  James Cropper PLC    CRPR   GB0002346053

JAMES CROPPER PLC

(CRPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JAMES CROPPER : TOASTS A GREEN SWEEP OF AWARDS

11/30/2020 | 11:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In a year of overcoming challenges, paper innovator James Cropper has received recognition for its packaging innovations by a number of prestigious industry awards. The latest win, announced November 2020, is the Luxe Pack in Green award; presented to the company for its work with Pusterla 1880, on Maison Ruinart's revolutionary Second Skin Champagne case.

Disclaimer

James Cropper plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 16:50:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JAMES CROPPER PLC
11:51aJAMES CROPPER : Toasts a green sweep of awards
PU
06/25JAMES CROPPER : Introducing rydal - 100% recycled paper collection for premium p..
PU
2019JAMES CROPPER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019JAMES CROPPER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019JAMES CROPPER : Finalists in the BITC Rsponsible Business Awards 2019
PU
2019JAMES CROPPER : Packaging Trends 2019
PU
2019JAMES CROPPER : How do Brands Meet Consumer Standards of Sustainability?
PU
2018JAMES CROPPER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018JAMES CROPPER : Single use plastics
PU
2018JAMES CROPPER : wins fourth successive RoSPA Gold Medal
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 83,6 M 112 M 112 M
Net income 2021 1,95 M 2,60 M 2,60 M
Net Debt 2021 9,75 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 107 M 143 M 144 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 626
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart JAMES CROPPER PLC
Duration : Period :
James Cropper PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES CROPPER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1 400,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 125,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Ian Wild Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Alexander J. Cropper Chairman
Karl David Watson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Isabelle Marguerite Maddock Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick J. Willink Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES CROPPER PLC-13.13%143
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-8.44%18 045
SUZANO S.A.34.58%14 029
STORA ENSO OYJ11.88%13 707
SVENSKA CELLULOSA46.37%11 509
HOLMEN AB33.52%7 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ