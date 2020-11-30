JAMES CROPPER : TOASTS A GREEN SWEEP OF AWARDS

In a year of overcoming challenges, paper innovator James Cropper has received recognition for its packaging innovations by a number of prestigious industry awards. The latest win, announced November 2020, is the Luxe Pack in Green award; presented to the company for its work with Pusterla 1880, on Maison Ruinart's revolutionary Second Skin Champagne case.
