Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. James Cropper PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CRPR   GB0002346053

JAMES CROPPER PLC

(CRPR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:10:36 2023-06-14 am EDT
840.00 GBX   -0.59%
06:20aJames Cropper CFO quits; hires Bibby Marine's Andrew Goody
AN
03:49aJames Cropper : Directorship Change for James Cropper plc
PU
03:06aJames Cropper CFO Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

James Cropper CFO quits; hires Bibby Marine's Andrew Goody

06/14/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

James Cropper PLC - Cumbria, England-based advanced materials, luxury packaging and paper products provider - Isabelle Maddock resigns as chief financial officer and from board, with immediate effect. Hires Andrew Goody to be chief financial & operations officer, from his current position as the finance director for Bibby Marine Ltd. Goody is expected to join the company and the board this coming autumn after completing his notice period at Bibby.

Bibby Marine is a Liverpool, England-based shipping and marine operations company.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Adams says: "I am delighted that Andrew will be joining James Cropper as CFOO, and I look forward to working with him. Andrew's extensive experience in financial, commercial and business transformation will be a great addition to the senior team as James Cropper delivers on its growth strategy."

Current stock price: 840.00 pence

12-month change: down 14%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JAMES CROPPER PLC
06:20aJames Cropper CFO quits; hires Bibby Marine's Andrew Goody
AN
03:49aJames Cropper : Directorship Change for James Cropper plc
PU
03:06aJames Cropper CFO Steps Down
MT
06/07James Cropper subsidiary expands coating capacity in the US
AN
06/07James Cropper plc Announces That Wholly-Owned Subsidiary TFP Hydrogen Products Announce..
CI
06/06James Cropper : Tfp hydrogen announces expansion of electrolyser coating capacity in north..
PU
04/19FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% on Lower-Than-Expected Fall in UK Inflation
DJ
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak -3-
DJ
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak -2-
DJ
04/19UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak in 1Q
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES CROPPER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 130 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 16,1 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 0,71%
Capitalization 80,7 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 628
Free-Float 54,8%
Chart JAMES CROPPER PLC
Duration : Period :
James Cropper PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES CROPPER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,45
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Anthony Adrian Adams CEO, Executive Director & MD-Paper Division
Isabelle Marguerite Maddock Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark Alexander J. Cropper Chairman
Patrick J. Willink Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
James Edward Sharp Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES CROPPER PLC-4.52%102
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-15.52%16 998
SUZANO S.A.-2.47%12 675
STORA ENSO OYJ-6.39%10 654
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA11.18%9 621
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)-0.43%6 228
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer