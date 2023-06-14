James Cropper CFO quits; hires Bibby Marine's Andrew Goody

James Cropper PLC - Cumbria, England-based advanced materials, luxury packaging and paper products provider - Isabelle Maddock resigns as chief financial officer and from board, with immediate effect. Hires Andrew Goody to be chief financial & operations officer, from his current position as the finance director for Bibby Marine Ltd. Goody is expected to join the company and the board this coming autumn after completing his notice period at Bibby.

Bibby Marine is a Liverpool, England-based shipping and marine operations company.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Adams says: "I am delighted that Andrew will be joining James Cropper as CFOO, and I look forward to working with him. Andrew's extensive experience in financial, commercial and business transformation will be a great addition to the senior team as James Cropper delivers on its growth strategy."

Current stock price: 840.00 pence

12-month change: down 14%

