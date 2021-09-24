James Cropper : COLOURFORM™ ‘INSPIRE' Collection Launches at Luxepack 2021

Following the award winning 'Second Skin' packaging which revolutionised the champagne market with Maison Ruinart, COLOURFORM™ is launching their new packaging design collection named 'Inspire' at LUXE PACK 2021.

Created to excite and inspire by illustrating limitless design possibilities, while delivering on the need for environmentally friendly packaging, COLOURFORM™ will be presenting these concepts for the first time in Monaco.

