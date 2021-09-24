Log in
    CRPR   GB0002346053

JAMES CROPPER PLC

(CRPR)
James Cropper : COLOURFORM™ 'INSPIRE' Collection Launches at Luxepack 2021

09/24/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the award winning 'Second Skin' packaging which revolutionised the champagne market with Maison Ruinart, COLOURFORM™ is launching their new packaging design collection named 'Inspire' at LUXE PACK 2021.

Created to excite and inspire by illustrating limitless design possibilities, while delivering on the need for environmentally friendly packaging, COLOURFORM™ will be presenting these concepts for the first time in Monaco.

Disclaimer

James Cropper plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 96,6 M 132 M 132 M
Net income 2022 3,34 M 4,58 M 4,58 M
Net Debt 2022 10,9 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 0,14%
Capitalization 136 M 187 M 187 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 58,8%
Technical analysis trends JAMES CROPPER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Ian Wild Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Isabelle Marguerite Maddock Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Mark Alexander J. Cropper Chairman
Patrick J. Willink Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Karl David Watson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES CROPPER PLC38.35%187
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ5.74%20 166
STORA ENSO OYJ-2.94%14 264
SUZANO S.A.-4.63%14 218
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.95%11 436
SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED54.22%8 230