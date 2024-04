James Cropper PLC is engaged in advanced material and paper products. Its business includes James Cropper Specialty Paper, Colourform and Technical Fibre Products (TFP). The James Cropper Paper business supplies specialty paper products and packaging to luxury brands, art galleries and designers. Its packaging paper includes bag paper, box cover paper, box board, and corrugating paper. It offers different embossing patterns, including textile weaves, leathers, rippling effects and intricate geometrics in grids, spots, or linear formations. Its print papers include premium print, file and folders, stationery, and cover papers. Its art paper includes sketching and drawing, watercolor, art reproduction and artist mount board. The Colourform business is a renewable and fully recyclable molded fiber packaging solution. TFP is a global manufacturer of wet-laid nonwovens. Its subsidiary TFP Hydrogen Products are specialists in the manufacturing and development of electrochemical materials.

Sector Paper Products