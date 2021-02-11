Log in
James Fisher and Sons : Celebrating International Women and Girls in Science Day 11 February 2021

02/11/2021
11 February 2021

Celebrating International Women and Girls in Science Day

Today (11 February) is International Women and Girls in Science Day and we're focusing on some of the females working in science-specific roles.

Created by the United Nations,this day of awareness recognises the critical role women play within thescience and technologyindustries, with an aim to inspire the next generation to pursue asimilarcareerpath.

We spoke with Tayjo Vaduru,Sophie Haynes and Swarada Adavadkarfrom James Fisher Asset Information Services (AIS), who gave their direct accounts of working within James Fisher's science-focused roles.

(Pictured from left to right, Swarada, Sophie and Tayjo)

Tayjo Vaduru, data scientist at AIS, says:

'On a daily basis, I deal with diverse data types from image data to sound waves and vibrations. With every project, there is always something new to learn - from high voltage cables on wind turbines to image processing models.

'The areas of data science I find most fascinating are data analytics and visualisation. Data analytics is the process of extracting patterns and insights from real-time data and historical data to derive observations and inferences. We can use these insights to directly impact our business decisions and processes.

'If you're interested in pursuing a science career, be excited to try something new and explore outside what you know. Doing that has given me opportunities I never imagined I could have.'

Sophie Haynes, data scientist at AIS, says:

'In my role, I particularly enjoy dealing with complex industrial data, which provides more challenges than traditional datasets. It's rewarding seeing our work have a positive impact on real problems experienced throughout the businesses we work with.

'I've recently been working on an image localisationproblem for a major offshore operator in the North Sea, which has been complex due the size, the unique domain and also the novel nature of the problem. This is something which has never been done before so it's a very exciting project to be working on.

'Those who can do the work well, will succeed.There have been many exceptional women in the history of STEM, and we are the next generation of them.'

Swarada Adavadkar, data scientistat AIS, says:

'My role involves dealing with data, analysingand modelling it, to bring out useful insights.The thing I enjoy most is the opportunity to be part of the impact that data-driven solutions can have on a multitude of businesses. Being able to apply skills and knowledge to solve a real-world challenge is truly rewarding.

'Irecentlyworked on a project to understand heavy plant machinery usage on major infrastructure projects, both in the UK and globally. I developed a model for the classification of heavy plant activity from sensor data with an accuracy of 80per cent.'

'If you're looking at a career in the sciences, believe in yourself and be curious to learn new things and try them yourself.'

For more information about International Women and Girls in Science Day, visit AIS' LinkedIn page, or visit the UN Women website.

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 12:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
