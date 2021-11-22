Log in
    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

(FSJ)
  Report
James Fisher and Sons : Fendercare Marine successfully delivers LNG Ship-to-Ship transfers for leading... 22 November 2021

11/22/2021 | 08:25am EST
22 November 2021

Investment in a market-leading LNG STS system supports the LNG value chain amidst growing global demand for LNG - a transition fuel on the path to clean energy.

Fendercare Marine Ltd, the world leader in ship-to-ship (STS) which has been conducting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) transfers for over a decade, used its vast experience and new LNG transfer system to complete a series of LNG STS operations for one of the leading global energy companies.

Recognising that LNG is a key component of the energy mix for the transition to a low carbon future, Fendercare Marine invested in a market-leading LNG transfer system to support growing global demand for LNG STS operations. The system comprises of specialist composite hoses, a hydraulic power unit, emergency release couplings and hose saddles. The three back-to-back STS transfers were undertaken off the coast of Malaysia, utilised this new system, loading a 173,000 m³ membrane LNG carrier with three separate same size vessels.

Conducting LNG STS operations is highly complex, as the vessels are pressurised. LNG is transferred at approximately minus 161 degrees Celcius and boil off gas (BoG) needs to be carefully managed between the attending vessels.

Fendercare Marine carefully conducted all the pre-operation due diligence, including risk assessments, dynamic mooring studies and compatibility assessments. All equipment was mobilised offshore with an expert team including a Person in Overall Advisory Control (POAC) and LNG superintendents, who oversaw the STS and cargo transfer. The offshore team was supported ashore by experienced operation and technical marine teams, and it was due to the efficiency and professionalism of all parties that the operations were a success, with effective management of the BoG and time alongside being kept to a minimum. Each STS operation was conducted in line with local regulations and the STS Transfer Guide.

The wholly-owned LNG transfer system enables Fendercare Marine to quickly respond to demand from customers, which is forecast to increase in future, as more countries transition from legacy options to cleaner, greener sources of fuel, such as LNG.

Elizabeth Skinner, Fendercare managing director, said:

"We would like to thank everyone involved who helped to ensure these operations were conducted safely and efficiently. As world leaders, we pride ourselves on providing solutions to our customers and this is another fantastic example. We look forward to continually supporting the growth of the LNG market and the transition to cleaner fuels and deliver many more successful LNG STS transfers to our customers."

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2021 13:24:05 UTC.


