James Fisher and Sons : Offshore adopts new structure to meet its customers'... 12 February 2021

12 February 2021

JFO - a leading provider of specialist offshore engineering solutions - has divided its UK team into specialised divisions to meet the contrasting requirements of its two key markets: the decommissioning sector and the life of field industry. As part of its commitment to excellent customer service, this approach enables customers to work with a dedicated team that focuses solely on the demands of their specific operations; increasing efficiency, reducing project delivery timescales, and ensuring market-leading results.

For the decommissioning sector, customers now have the opportunity to work with an expert team that can tailor its approach to meet the unique requirements of any project scope. Specialising in the swift and safe removal of subsea infrastructure, this new dedicated team will help drive efficiencies through early engagement, provide in-depth technical consultation, and offer ongoing support to ensure that all project delivery stages are completed to a high standard.

JFO's equipment rental customers also stand to benefit from the company's new dual structure. Working exclusively to support drilling, IRM (inspections, repairs, and maintenance), and subsea operations, the new life of field team can now deliver quicker quotations, faster lead times, and increased flexibility to help its customers keep pace with their demanding project timeframes.

Jack Davidson, managing director, James Fisher Offshore, said:

'Our willingness to act on client feedback has always been key to the successful growth of JFO. We believe by evolving as a business and strengthening our specialist teams we can help our customers maximise efficiencies and successfully deliver their projects on time in these challenging global conditions.'

To support its new approach, JFO has strengthened its team by recruiting the highest calibre of experts in the field to offer increased assistance for its customers. These new team members provide the company's global customers with a responsive source of regionally-tailored support and advice to help complete their projects on schedule and to budget.

Looking to the future, JFO continues to expand its worldwide capabilities by investing in new facilities, technologies, and methods, and this new structure will help to solidify its position as the supplier of choice for decommissioning solutions and life of field services.