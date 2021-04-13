James Fisher and Sons : Offshore named Northern Star 2021 Business Awards winners 13 April 2021

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has won this year's 'Going Global' Northern Star Business award from the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

The award is honoured to a company who has made an impact overseas and demonstrated successful international growth.

​​​​​​​Against an unpredictable and challenging operational climate of oil recession and COVID-19, JFO have pulled together to achieve remarkable results for our customers and the subsea industry as a whole, and this is testament to the dedication and hard work of the JFO global team.

The AGCC Northern Star Business Awards recognise the hard work undertaken by hundreds of local businesses to make a positive impact on their people, their customers and their communities.

Categories include:

Customer First, Driving Sustainability, Family Business, Going Global, Inspiration from Innovation, Inspiring Futures, Making the Difference, Marketing Magic, Staff Matter, Student Placement, Rising Star and Business of the Year.

This year the AGCC received a record 130 plus nominations with 48 finalists across the 12 categories.