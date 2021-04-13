Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  James Fisher and Sons plc    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

(FSJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

James Fisher and Sons : Offshore named Northern Star 2021 Business Awards winners 13 April 2021

04/13/2021 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
James Fisher Offshore named Northern Star 2021 Business Awards winners

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has won this year's 'Going Global' Northern Star Business award from the Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC).

The award is honoured to a company who has made an impact overseas and demonstrated successful international growth.

​​​​​​​Against an unpredictable and challenging operational climate of oil recession and COVID-19, JFO have pulled together to achieve remarkable results for our customers and the subsea industry as a whole, and this is testament to the dedication and hard work of the JFO global team.

The AGCC Northern Star Business Awards recognise the hard work undertaken by hundreds of local businesses to make a positive impact on their people, their customers and their communities.

Categories include:

Customer First, Driving Sustainability, Family Business, Going Global, Inspiration from Innovation, Inspiring Futures, Making the Difference, Marketing Magic, Staff Matter, Student Placement, Rising Star and Business of the Year.

This year the AGCC received a record 130 plus nominations with 48 finalists across the 12 categories.

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 10:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
06:09aJAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Offshore named Northern Star 2021 Business Awards winne..
PU
03/29JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : & Sons Group Finance Director to Exit at April-End
MT
03/19JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
03/11JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : 2020 preliminary results 11 March 2021
PU
03/11JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : wins significant cable termination and testing contract..
PU
03/11JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : & Sons Swings To Loss in 2020 As Marine Division Disapp..
MT
03/11JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : wins significant cable termination and testing contract..
PU
03/11JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Earnings Flash (FSJ.L) JAMES FISHER & SONS Reports FY20..
MT
03/10JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Full year results
PU
03/08JAMES FISHER AND SONS  : Cambodia's maiden Apsara oil field comes on stream with..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 545 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2021 30,8 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net Debt 2021 179 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 534 M 734 M 735 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 738
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
Duration : Period :
James Fisher and Sons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 314,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1 060,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eoghan Pol O'Lionaird Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stuart Charles Kilpatrick Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Malcolm Stephen Paul Chairman
Michael J. L. Salter Independent Non-Executive Director
Aedamar Comiskey Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC11.93%734
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S11.88%45 124
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT52.77%29 763
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.03%20 705
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED62.19%11 157
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED52.03%9 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ