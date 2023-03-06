Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. James Fisher and Sons plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC

(FSJ)
2023-03-06
369.50 GBX   -5.38%
James Fisher off-loads loss-making nuclear arm; revenue up in 2022

03/06/2023 | 06:16am EST
(Alliance News) - James Fisher & Sons PLC on Monday said it sold loss-making nuclear services business James Fisher Nuclear Holdings Ltd and associated properties to Myneration Ltd, an investment vehicle of Rcapital Partners LLP, and will take an impairment as a result.

James Fisher is a Cumbria, England-based marine services provider. JFN provides engineering, manufacturing and technical services to the UK's nuclear decommissioning industry. In 2021, the division recorded a pretax loss of GBP100,000 on third-party revenue of GBP51.7 million.

James Fisher will receive the nominal sum of GBP3 for the business. It will impair the value of goodwill and tangible fixed assets of JFN in its annual results for 2022, in which the business will be shown as a discontinued operation. The results will be published on March 28.

The disposal is part of the company's effort to "rationalise and focus" its portfolio, it said.

James Fisher said a GBP1.2 million loan that it had made available to JFN will remain outstanding following completion of the sale, and it will make available secure interest-bearing loan facility of up to GBP3.5 million available to JFN.

"Existing management and staff will remain with the business as it transitions into new ownership and Rcapital will provide JFN with a GBP3 million secured revolving credit facility to fund the growth of the business going forward," James Fisher explained.

Meanwhile, James Fisher said it expects revenue from continuing operations to increase 7.4% to GBP475 million in 2022 from GBP442.4 million in 2021, but underlying operating profit from continuing operations will be in line with 2021.

Further, the company is starting discussions with its lending group about existing borrowing facilities, which are due to mature between October this year and September next year.

James Fisher shares were down 5.3% to 369.90 pence each on Monday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 497 M 596 M 596 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net Debt 2022 190 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 235 M 235 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 568
Free-Float 66,4%
Duration : Period :
James Fisher and Sons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 390,50 GBX
Average target price 685,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Bernard Vernet Chief Executive Officer
Duncan Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus George Cockburn Non-Executive Chairman
Aedamar Comiskey Senior Independent Director
Justin R. Atkinson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES FISHER AND SONS PLC0.00%235
HAPAG-LLOYD AG63.29%54 028
AP MOLLER MAERSK8.61%41 809
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.06%24 620
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA12.73%13 078
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-2.70%11 542