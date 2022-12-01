Advanced search
    JHD   GB00B0LS8535

JAMES HALSTEAD PLC

(JHD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:09 2022-12-01 am EST
183.50 GBX   -6.62%
03:06aLONDON BRIEFING: UK house prices suffer biggest fall in over a year
AN
02:35aFlooring Maker James Halstead Sees Short-term Margin Erosion Amid Soaring Inflation
MT
11/30UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
James Halstead sales up in "most" markets but energy costs hit margin

12/01/2022 | 05:48am EST
(Alliance News) - James Halstead PLC on Thursday said demand in the commercial flooring space is "robust" though it warned of weaker margins are energy prices remain red-hot.

Chair Anthony Wild said that the flooring manufacturer's current trading has shown the "resilience" of commercial flooring, with "most" markets sales ahead of the same stage last year. Wild added that international shipping rates have started to reduce and noted that the availability of shipping has improved.

"We anticipate that shipping rates will remain lower in the near-to-mid term. Moreover, the fall in the value of sterling has offered a competitive advantage in exports," he said while speaking at the flooring manufacturer's annual general meeting.

Wild also noted a significant rise in energy costs, which has more than doubled the costs of energy at its Radcliffe site in the four months ended October 31 against the previous year.

Wild added: "Whilst support from the government on wholesale prices to business is welcome, our energy costs have yet to hit the cap at which government's support would be payable and even then add on costs to wholesale prices are around an additional 40% charge and are outside the scope of assistance.

"There has obviously been margin erosion and we continue to pass on cost increases, as much as possible."

The chair added: "There are challenges across our global markets but it is still early in our financial year and historically the second half of our financial year is our stronger. I and the board remain cautiously positive about the medium term prospects for the group as a whole."

Shares in the company were 6.6% lower at 183.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on JAMES HALSTEAD PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 321 M 383 M 383 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 62,8 M 74,9 M 74,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 819 M 977 M 977 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 819
Free-Float 49,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 196,50 GBX
Average target price 300,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Halstead Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gordon Richard Oliver Finance Director & Executive Director
James Anthony Wild Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen David Hall Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Russell Whiting Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HALSTEAD PLC-31.53%977
ASSA ABLOY AB-13.72%24 919
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.30%23 667
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED6.04%13 566
MASCO CORPORATION-27.68%11 452
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-25.41%9 409