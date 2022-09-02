Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. James Hardie Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-02 am EDT
33.24 AUD   +0.09%
02:44aAustralia shares close lower ahead of U.S. payrolls report
RE
09/01James Hardie Industries Announces CEO Appointment
BU
09/01James Hardie Industries Names New CEO
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia shares close lower ahead of U.S. payrolls report

09/02/2022 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Mining stocks record worst week since Aug 2021

* Gold stocks settle at lowest since Oct 2018

* James Hardie names Aaron Erter as new CEO

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower on Friday and recorded their worst week since mid-June, as growing fears of aggressive rate hikes in the United States soured risk sentiment ahead of a key U.S. jobs report.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled down 0.3% at 6,828.7.

The benchmark fell 3.9% this week, the biggest such decline in two-and-a-half months. Intensified tightening of monetary policies globally and weaker commodity prices have hit the resource-heavy bourse.

"This is what I'd call a nervous market," said Brad Smoling, Manging Director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Market participants look ahead to U.S. August non-farm payroll data due later in the day. Investors may not like a strong number if it supports a continuation of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Australia-focused investors also await a central bank rate decision next week. Economists polled by Reuters expect another half point hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia, to curb soaring inflation.

Mining stocks fell 2.2% on Friday, hurt by weaker iron ore and base metal prices on China demand woes. The sub-index fell nearly 11% in the week, posting its biggest drop since August 2021.

Separately, minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources said they do not support Rio Tinto's sweetened offer to buy the rest of the Canadian miner for $3.3 billion.

BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group fell 2.1% and 2.5%, respectively, while Rio dropped to its lowest level since November, 2021.

Gold stocks fell 0.6% to their lowest since October 2018, underpinned by weaker bullion prices.

Financials were among the better performers, with "Big Four" banks adding 0.5%-0.9%.

Building materials maker James Hardie named Aaron Erter as its new chief executive officer. Shares closed up 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.2% higher at 11,628.25. The index rose 0.2% over the week.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -2.05% 36.74 Delayed Quote.14.31%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -2.49% 17.2 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 0.09% 33.24 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.25% 6828.7 Real-time Quote.-6.15%
All news about JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
02:44aAustralia shares close lower ahead of U.S. payrolls report
RE
09/01James Hardie Industries Announces CEO Appointment
BU
09/01James Hardie Industries Names New CEO
DJ
08/25James hardie announces the magnolia home, james hardie collection, curated by joanna ga..
AQ
08/24James Hardie Announces The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection, Curated by Joanna G..
BU
08/22Boral FY profit dives as energy costs hit manufacturers
RE
08/18UBS Adjusts James Hardie Industries' Price Target to AU$52.50 From AU$53, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/16JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Results for Announcement to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
08/16James Hardie Industries Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales
MT
08/16James Hardie Industries Grows Fiscal Q1 Profit, Net Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 160 M - -
Net income 2023 732 M - -
Net Debt 2023 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 10 029 M 10 029 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,50 $
Average target price 32,28 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold J. Wiens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Executive Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.95%10 029
HOLCIM LTD-6.39%27 179
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.98%23 497
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-36.38%12 197
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-18.21%10 023
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 800