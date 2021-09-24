Classification: James Hardie Collaborate (Form 6-K)

Classification: James Hardie Collaborate Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice







Name of entity James Hardie Industries plc ARBN 097 829 895

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.





Name of Director Persio LISBOA Date of last notice 24 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Interest in ordinary shares/CUFS of James Hardie Industries plc held in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs). The ADRs are issued by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. Date of change 14 September 2021 No. of securities held prior to change •Indirect interest in 2,389 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,389 ordinary shares/CUFS. The registered holder is Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner, & Smith and they are held on account for the beneficial owner, Persio Lisboa. •Direct interest in 1,411 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 1,411 ordinary shares/CUFS.



Class ADRs. ADRs trade on the NYSE in the United States and one ADR is equivalent to one ordinary share/CUFS. Number acquired 595 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 595 ordinary shares/CUFS. Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation US$22,038.80 No. of securities held after change Current relevant interest is:

•Indirect interest in 2,389 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,389 ordinary shares/CUFS. The registered holder is Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner, & Smith and they are held on account for the beneficial owner, Persio Lisboa. •Direct interest in 2,006 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,006 ordinary shares/CUFS. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issuance of ADRs pursuant to the terms of the James Hardie 2020 Non-Executive Director Equity Plan.





Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts





