SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Classification: James Hardie Collaborate (Form 6-K)

09/24/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Classification: James Hardie Collaborate
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice


Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity James Hardie Industries plc
ARBN 097 829 895
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Persio LISBOA
Date of last notice 24 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Interest in ordinary shares/CUFS of James Hardie Industries plc held in the form of American Depository Receipts (ADRs). The ADRs are issued by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas.
Date of change 14 September 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
•Indirect interest in 2,389 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,389 ordinary shares/CUFS. The registered holder is Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner, & Smith and they are held on account for the beneficial owner, Persio Lisboa.
•Direct interest in 1,411 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 1,411 ordinary shares/CUFS.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Classification: James Hardie Collaborate
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class ADRs. ADRs trade on the NYSE in the United States and one ADR is equivalent to one ordinary share/CUFS.
Number acquired 595 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 595 ordinary shares/CUFS.
Number disposed Nil
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
US$22,038.80
No. of securities held after change
Current relevant interest is:

•Indirect interest in 2,389 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,389 ordinary shares/CUFS. The registered holder is Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner, & Smith and they are held on account for the beneficial owner, Persio Lisboa.
•Direct interest in 2,006 ADRs, equivalent to a holding of 2,006 ordinary shares/CUFS.
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Issuance of ADRs pursuant to the terms of the James Hardie 2020 Non-Executive Director Equity Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest

Not applicable
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Not applicable
Date of change Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Not applicable


+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011
Classification: James Hardie Collaborate
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired Not applicable
Interest disposed Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Not applicable
Interest after change Not applicable

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable


+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 17:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 546 M - -
Net income 2022 578 M - -
Net Debt 2022 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,7x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 23 463 M 17 003 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,84x
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float 99,1%
