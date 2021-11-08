Consolidated Financial Statements Q2 2022

as of and for the Three and Six Months Ended 30 September 2021
F-1
James Hardie Industries plc
Index
Page
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
F-3
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 30 September 2021 and 31 March 2021
F-4
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the Three
F-5
and Six Months Ended 30 September 2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended 30 September
F-6
2021 and 2020
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Three and
F-7
Six Months Ended 30 September 2021 and 2020
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
F-8
F-2
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of James Hardie Industries plc
Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet of James Hardie Industries plc ("the Company") as of 30 September 2021, the related condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "condensed consolidated interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of 31 March 2021, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the year then ended, and the related notes (not presented herein); and in our report dated 18 May 2021, we expressed an unqualified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 March 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.
Basis for Review Results
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.
/s/ Ernst & Young LLP Irvine, California
9 November 2021
F-3
James Hardie Industries plc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
31 March
(Millions of US dollars)
30 September
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
132.8
$
208.5
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
5.0
5.0
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - Asbestos
133.7
104.9
Restricted short-term investments - Asbestos
-
26.6
Accounts and other receivables, net
333.9
333.2
Inventories
239.2
218.3
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36.4
38.9
Insurance receivable - Asbestos
6.3
6.6
Workers' compensation - Asbestos
1.5
1.6
Total current assets
888.8
943.6
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,385.8
1,372.3
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
59.9
46.4
Finance lease right-of-use-assets
2.3
2.7
Goodwill
207.5
209.3
Intangible assets, net
170.8
173.9
Insurance receivable - Asbestos
35.5
42.9
Workers' compensation - Asbestos
19.2
20.3
Deferred income taxes
852.9
906.8
Deferred income taxes - Asbestos
327.0
367.4
Other assets
3.5
3.4
Total assets
$
3,953.2
$
4,089.0
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
355.5
$
307.0
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
85.4
112.5
Operating lease liabilities
9.1
7.8
Finance lease liabilities
0.9
1.0
Accrued product warranties
7.6
6.0
Income taxes payable
2.3
6.6
Asbestos liability
115.8
122.2
Workers' compensation - Asbestos
1.5
1.6
Dividends payable
-
303.7
Other liabilities
33.6
32.7
Total current liabilities
611.7
901.1
Long-term debt
855.7
858.6
Deferred income taxes
84.1
86.3
Operating lease liabilities
65.5
53.3
Finance lease liabilities
1.5
1.9
Accrued product warranties
31.3
33.6
Income taxes payable
5.4
4.7
Asbestos liability
905.4
1,013.6
Workers' compensation - Asbestos
19.2
20.3
Other liabilities
51.7
54.8
Total liabilities
2,631.5
3,028.2
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, Euro 0.59 par value, 2.0 billion shares authorized; 445,127,460 shares issued and outstanding at 30
September 2021 and 444,288,874 shares issued and outstanding at 31 March 2021
232.0
231.4
Additional paid-in capital
232.0
224.6
Retained earnings
882.9
611.4
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(25.2)
(6.6)
Total shareholders' equity
1,321.7
1,060.8
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,953.2
$
4,089.0
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-4
James Hardie Industries plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months
Six Months
Ended 30 September
Ended 30 September
(Millions of US dollars, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
903.2
$
736.8
$
1,746.5
$
1,363.1
Cost of goods sold
574.3
467.6
1,109.8
874.4
Gross profit
328.9
269.2
636.7
488.7
Selling, general and administrative expenses
114.2
98.0
233.3
185.6
Research and development expenses
9.3
8.4
17.8
15.7
Restructuring expenses
-
-
-
11.1
Asbestos adjustments (gain) loss
(9.6)
16.3
(12.4)
80.0
Operating income
215.0
146.5
398.0
196.3
Interest expense, net
10.1
12.7
20.2
25.3
Other (income) expense
(0.1)
0.2
0.1
-
Income before income taxes
205.0
133.6
377.7
171.0
Income tax expense
54.9
46.8
106.2
74.8
Net income
$
150.1
$
86.8
$
271.5
$
96.2
Income per share:
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.20
$
0.61
$
0.22
Diluted
$
0.34
$
0.20
$
0.61
$
0.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding (Millions):
Basic
444.7
443.4
444.5
443.3
Diluted
446.0
444.8
445.9
444.7
Comprehensive income, net of tax:
Net income
$
150.1
$
86.8
$
271.5
$
96.2
Currency translation adjustments
(18.2)
15.4
(18.6)
40.6
Comprehensive income
$
131.9
$
102.2
$
252.9
$
136.8
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
F-5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:47 UTC.