Consolidated Financial Statements Q2 2022

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of James Hardie Industries plc

Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet of James Hardie Industries plc ("the Company") as of 30 September 2021, the related condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "condensed consolidated interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of 31 March 2021, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the year then ended, and the related notes (not presented herein); and in our report dated 18 May 2021, we expressed an unqualified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 March 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP Irvine, California

9 November 2021