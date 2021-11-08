Log in
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
54.33 AUD   -0.95%
JAMES HARDIE : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Earnings Release Q2 2022
PU
Management Presentation Q2 2022
PU
Consolidated Financial Statements Q2 2022

11/08/2021 | 05:10pm EST
James Hardie Industries plc

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

as of and for the Three and Six Months Ended 30 September 2021

F-1

James Hardie Industries plc

Index

Page

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

F-3

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 30 September 2021 and 31 March 2021

F-4

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income for the Three

F-5

and Six Months Ended 30 September 2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Six Months Ended 30 September

F-6

2021 and 2020

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the Three and

F-7

Six Months Ended 30 September 2021 and 2020

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

F-8

F-2

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of James Hardie Industries plc

Results of Review of Interim Financial Statements

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet of James Hardie Industries plc ("the Company") as of 30 September 2021, the related condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, the condensed consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the three and six-month periods ended 30 September 2021 and 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "condensed consolidated interim financial statements"). Based on our reviews, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB), the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of 31 March 2021, the related consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in shareholders' equity for the year then ended, and the related notes (not presented herein); and in our report dated 18 May 2021, we expressed an unqualified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet as of 31 March 2021, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.

Basis for Review Results

These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the SEC and the PCAOB. We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. A review of interim financial statements consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB, the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

/s/ Ernst & Young LLP Irvine, California

9 November 2021

F-3

James Hardie Industries plc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

31 March

(Millions of US dollars)

30 September

2021

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

132.8

$

208.5

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

5.0

5.0

Restricted cash and cash equivalents - Asbestos

133.7

104.9

Restricted short-term investments - Asbestos

-

26.6

Accounts and other receivables, net

333.9

333.2

Inventories

239.2

218.3

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36.4

38.9

Insurance receivable - Asbestos

6.3

6.6

Workers' compensation - Asbestos

1.5

1.6

Total current assets

888.8

943.6

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,385.8

1,372.3

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

59.9

46.4

Finance lease right-of-use-assets

2.3

2.7

Goodwill

207.5

209.3

Intangible assets, net

170.8

173.9

Insurance receivable - Asbestos

35.5

42.9

Workers' compensation - Asbestos

19.2

20.3

Deferred income taxes

852.9

906.8

Deferred income taxes - Asbestos

327.0

367.4

Other assets

3.5

3.4

Total assets

$

3,953.2

$

4,089.0

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

355.5

$

307.0

Accrued payroll and employee benefits

85.4

112.5

Operating lease liabilities

9.1

7.8

Finance lease liabilities

0.9

1.0

Accrued product warranties

7.6

6.0

Income taxes payable

2.3

6.6

Asbestos liability

115.8

122.2

Workers' compensation - Asbestos

1.5

1.6

Dividends payable

-

303.7

Other liabilities

33.6

32.7

Total current liabilities

611.7

901.1

Long-term debt

855.7

858.6

Deferred income taxes

84.1

86.3

Operating lease liabilities

65.5

53.3

Finance lease liabilities

1.5

1.9

Accrued product warranties

31.3

33.6

Income taxes payable

5.4

4.7

Asbestos liability

905.4

1,013.6

Workers' compensation - Asbestos

19.2

20.3

Other liabilities

51.7

54.8

Total liabilities

2,631.5

3,028.2

Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, Euro 0.59 par value, 2.0 billion shares authorized; 445,127,460 shares issued and outstanding at 30

September 2021 and 444,288,874 shares issued and outstanding at 31 March 2021

232.0

231.4

Additional paid-in capital

232.0

224.6

Retained earnings

882.9

611.4

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25.2)

(6.6)

Total shareholders' equity

1,321.7

1,060.8

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

3,953.2

$

4,089.0

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-4

James Hardie Industries plc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Six Months

Ended 30 September

Ended 30 September

(Millions of US dollars, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$

903.2

$

736.8

$

1,746.5

$

1,363.1

Cost of goods sold

574.3

467.6

1,109.8

874.4

Gross profit

328.9

269.2

636.7

488.7

Selling, general and administrative expenses

114.2

98.0

233.3

185.6

Research and development expenses

9.3

8.4

17.8

15.7

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

11.1

Asbestos adjustments (gain) loss

(9.6)

16.3

(12.4)

80.0

Operating income

215.0

146.5

398.0

196.3

Interest expense, net

10.1

12.7

20.2

25.3

Other (income) expense

(0.1)

0.2

0.1

-

Income before income taxes

205.0

133.6

377.7

171.0

Income tax expense

54.9

46.8

106.2

74.8

Net income

$

150.1

$

86.8

$

271.5

$

96.2

Income per share:

Basic

$

0.34

$

0.20

$

0.61

$

0.22

Diluted

$

0.34

$

0.20

$

0.61

$

0.22

Weighted average common shares outstanding (Millions):

Basic

444.7

443.4

444.5

443.3

Diluted

446.0

444.8

445.9

444.7

Comprehensive income, net of tax:

Net income

$

150.1

$

86.8

$

271.5

$

96.2

Currency translation adjustments

(18.2)

15.4

(18.6)

40.6

Comprehensive income

$

131.9

$

102.2

$

252.9

$

136.8

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

F-5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:08:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
