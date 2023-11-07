By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--James Hardie Industries announced a $250 million share buyback as it reported record adjusted net income in its fiscal second quarter and flagged more to come over the next three months.

The Australian building-products supplier, which reports in U.S. dollars, on Wednesday reported adjusted net income for the three months through September of $178.9 million, up 2% on the same period a year earlier. On a statutory basis, net income fell 9% to $151.7 million.

Net sales were flat on-year at $998.8 million.

James Hardie said the outlook for global housing markets remained uncertain and that external data suggested that its addressable market in North America would shrink by 7% to 14% in the 2023 calendar year.

It nonetheless expects third-quarter adjusted net income of between $165 million and $185 million. It reported adjusted net income of $129.2 million in 3Q of the previous fiscal year.

James Hardie previously said it would replace dividends with buybacks.

