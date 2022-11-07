Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. James Hardie Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-07 am EST
33.39 AUD   +1.27%
04:44pJames Hardie Cuts Fiscal Year Guidance on Housing Market Weakness
DJ
04:28pJames Hardie Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
04:05pJames Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit view as inflation clouds housing market
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

James Hardie Cuts Fiscal Year Guidance on Housing Market Weakness

11/07/2022 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--Australian building materials supplier James Hardie Industries PLC cut its annual profit guidance on expectations that macroeconomic conditions and challenging housing markets will hit volumes.

James Hardie said it now anticipates adjusted net income for the 12 months through May of between $650 million and $710 million. It had previously guided for net income of between $730 million and $780 million.

Chief Executive Aaron Erter said the firm expects housing markets to remain weak through the remainder of its 2023 fiscal year and for volumes to soften in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

James Hardie reported a first-half net profit of $330.5 million for the six months through September, up 22% on year. Revenue jumped 14% on year to $2.00 billion.

The company did not declare a dividend but said it would instead buy back shares worth up to $200 million through October 2023.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1644ET

All news about JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
04:44pJames Hardie Cuts Fiscal Year Guidance on Housing Market Weakness
DJ
04:28pJames Hardie Industries Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
04:05pJames Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit view as inflation clouds housing market
RE
04:04pJames Hardie Industries : Q2 FY23 Management Presentation
PU
03:54pJames Hardie Industries : Earnings Release Q2 2023
PU
03:54pJames Hardie Industries : Management Presentation Q2 2023
PU
03:54pJames Hardie Industries : Management's Analysis Q2 2023
PU
03:43pJames Hardie cuts fiscal 2023 profit forecast
RE
11/04James Hardie Industries Names Europe Chief
MT
11/04James Hardie Industries Announces Start Date for New Chair
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 123 M - -
Net income 2023 731 M - -
Net Debt 2023 783 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 9 623 M 9 623 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 21,59 $
Average target price 30,06 $
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aaron M. Erter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Executive Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-40.38%9 473
HOLCIM LTD0.86%28 584
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-42.11%18 044
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-14.91%10 096
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-45.20%10 059
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-6.61%9 217