James Hardie Industries : Announces the Expansion of its U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Prattville, Alabama

The expansion of James Hardie's Prattville, Alabama manufacturing facility aims to deliver more capacity, more jobs, and increased local investment

Chicago, IL (June 8, 2022) - James Hardie, the world's leading producer of high-performance fiber cement building solutions, announces the planned expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in Prattville, Alabama. This expansion will more than double the square footage of the current plant while creating over 200 additional jobs in the local community, in addition to the over 200 employees already working at the James Hardie plant in Prattville. The Prattville location will continue to produce the high-demand Hardie® plank, panel, and trim products that are beautifying and helping to protect homes all over the South. The plant expansion is a significant milestone in James Hardie's strategic transformation to a consumer brand.

This announcement comes as the Prattville City Council and Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr. approved a development agreement, paving the way for James Hardie's investment in the Prattville plant. This new project demonstrates James Hardie's long-term commitment to the local community and the state of Alabama. Approximately 83 percent of the company's raw materials are purchased within 100 miles of its plants, supporting local businesses, and minimizing the length of haul and carbon footprint.

"James Hardie is proud of our strong continued partnership with the state of Alabama, the City of Prattville, Mayor Gillespie, and City Council. We especially want to thank Governor Kay Ivey, Mayor Gillespie, the Autauga County Commission, and State Senator Clyde Chambliss Jr. for their vision and support," said Sean Gadd, President of North America for James Hardie. "We look forward to driving economic development and creating new jobs in the community as we continue our mission to transform the way the world builds."

James Hardie employs, sources, delivers, and donates locally with the goal of creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates. In Prattville, James Hardie has proven to be a valuable community partner through product donations to local fire and police departments, contributions to school programs, and local foundations benefiting underserved families.

"I'm very pleased that James Hardie is pursuing growth plans that will create 200 new jobs at its Alabama manufacturing center. This significant expansion project shows the world that another world-class company is thriving in our state," Governor Kay Ivey said. "This growth will solidify James Hardie's presence in Prattville, and I know we can work together to create a bright future for the community."

"James Hardie's partnership with the City of Prattville is a true testament to our community's high-quality local natural resources, infrastructure, and workforce. An investment of this size shows that the world's leading fiber cement manufacturer is committed to Prattville," said Mayor Bill Gillespie. "With this expansion, not only will James Hardie have the largest worldwide facility located in our South Industrial Park, but it will offer 200 additional jobs with a workforce totaling a minimum of 405 employees. This industrial expansion is about community partnership and providing citizens with high-caliber employment while enhancing the quality of life for all."

"It was obvious when James Hardie was looking at building a plant in our community that they wanted to be a part of our community -- not just in our community. They have excelled in business development as well as community involvement. The upcoming expansion will provide much-needed good-paying jobs to our citizens. I know that James Hardie will continue to be a great employer and community partner for decades to come," said State Senator Clyde Chambliss Jr.

"James Hardie is an important part of our community and once the third expansion is complete, it will be the second largest manufacturing employer in our community," said Jay Thompson, Chairman of the Autauga County Commission. "Collaboration and teamwork are imperative in creating a strong business environment that fosters economic growth. On behalf of the Autauga County Commission, we are proud to partner with the Alabama Department of Commerce and the City of Prattville in support of companies like James Hardie that are creating job opportunities for our citizens and continuing to grow their investment in Autauga County. We appreciate James Hardie for the positive impact it is making throughout the entire region."

The James Hardie manufacturing facility is a 103-acre site in Prattville's South Industrial Park, an AdvantageSite-certified park located between U.S. Highway 82 and Autauga County Road 4. The plant will continue to produce innovative Hardie® fiber cement exterior solutions.

James Hardie

James Hardie is a global leader in premium building solutions that offer lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. The world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Extensive Hardie™ products empower homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 employees across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources./about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

