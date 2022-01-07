James Hardie Industries : Changes to CEO, Director & Chairman roles - Form 6-K

Changes to CEO, Director & Chairman roles





In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, we hereby confirm that Jack Truong is no longer employed as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 6 January 2022 (US time)/7 January 2022 (Aus time). Harold Wiens has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Michael Hammes has been appointed to the role of Executive Chairman with effect from 6 January 2022 (US time)/7 January 2022 (Aus time).





Regards





Joseph C. Blasko

General Counsel & Company Secretary





This announcement has been authorised for release by the General Counsel and Company Secretary, Mr Joseph C. Blasko.



