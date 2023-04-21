Advanced search
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:30 2023-04-21 am EDT
33.63 AUD   +0.42%
James Hardie Industries : Media Release - Form 6-K

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
Media Release
20 April 2023


James Hardie Industries To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023
Financial Results on 16 May 2023

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.

The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).

For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 15 May.


Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at;

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.
END
Investor/Media/Analyst Enquiries:
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Email:
media@jameshardie.com.au

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

Media Release: James Hardie to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results
1

Attachments

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
