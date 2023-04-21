James Hardie Industries : Media Release - Form 6-K

Media Release 20 April 2023







James Hardie Industries To Announce Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023

Financial Results on 16 May 2023





James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 16 May 2023.





The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30am Australian Eastern Time (AET).





For those in North America the conference call will commence at 6:30pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 15 May.









Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.





A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at;





This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.

END

Investor/Media/Analyst Enquiries:

James Brennan-Chong

Director of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence



Email: media@jameshardie.com.au





James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland