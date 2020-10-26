Log in
James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification

10/26/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

James Hardie Industries plc

Europa House 2nd Floor,

Harcourt Centre

Harcourt Street, Dublin 2,

D02 WR20, Ireland

T: +353 (0) 1 411 6924

F: +353 (0) 1 479 1128

27 October 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

ASX

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 2nd Quarter FY2021 results on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time:

9.00am (AEDT)

Teleconference Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10010586-ueislz.html

Webcast URL:

https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/jh/results_briefings.jsp

All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10010586-ueislz.htmlOnce registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

Yours faithfully,

Jason Miele

Chief Financial Officer

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia), Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA), Anne Lloyd (USA),

Moe Nozari (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden), Nigel Stein (UK), Harold Wiens (USA).

Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)

Company number: 485719

ARBN: 097 829 895

