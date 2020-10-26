James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification

James Hardie Industries plc

27 October 2020

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 2nd Quarter FY2021 results on Tuesday 10 November 2020.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10010586-ueislz.htmlOnce registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.

