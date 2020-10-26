James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q2 FY2021 Results Notification

James Hardie Industries plc
27 October 2020
The Manager
ASX Market Announcements
ASX
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 2nd Quarter FY2021 results on Tuesday 10 November 2020.
A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:
All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-registerby navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10010586-ueislz.htmlOnce registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.
Yours faithfully,
Jason Miele
Chief Financial Officer
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.
James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at
Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia), Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA), Anne Lloyd (USA),
Moe Nozari (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden), Nigel Stein (UK), Harold Wiens (USA).
Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)
Company number: 485719
ARBN: 097 829 895
