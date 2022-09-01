James Hardie Industries Names New CEO

By Stephen Nakrosis

James Hardie Industries PLC on Thursday said Aaron Erter has been appointed as chief executive, effective immediately.

Previously, Mr. Erter served as CEO of PLZ Corp., James Hardie said. Before that, he held multiple executive leadership roles at Sherwin Williams, including global president of the consumer brands group and global president of the performance coatings group, according to James Hardie.

Mr. Erter will receive a base salary of $1 million per year and will be eligible for James Hardie's incentive plans.

