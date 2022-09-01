Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. James Hardie Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-01 am EDT
33.21 AUD   -0.90%
05:16pJames Hardie Industries Names New CEO
DJ
08/25James hardie announces the magnolia home, james hardie collection, curated by joanna gaines
AQ
08/24James Hardie Announces The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection, Curated by Joanna Gaines
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

James Hardie Industries Names New CEO

09/01/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Nakrosis


James Hardie Industries PLC on Thursday said Aaron Erter has been appointed as chief executive, effective immediately.

Previously, Mr. Erter served as CEO of PLZ Corp., James Hardie said. Before that, he held multiple executive leadership roles at Sherwin Williams, including global president of the consumer brands group and global president of the performance coatings group, according to James Hardie.

Mr. Erter will receive a base salary of $1 million per year and will be eligible for James Hardie's incentive plans.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1916ET

All news about JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
05:16pJames Hardie Industries Names New CEO
DJ
08/25James hardie announces the magnolia home, james hardie collection, curated by joanna ga..
AQ
08/24James Hardie Announces The Magnolia Home | James Hardie Collection, Curated by Joanna G..
BU
08/22Boral FY profit dives as energy costs hit manufacturers
RE
08/18UBS Adjusts James Hardie Industries' Price Target to AU$52.50 From AU$53, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/16JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Results for Announcement to the Market - Form 6-K
PU
08/16James Hardie Industries Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales
MT
08/16James Hardie Industries Grows Fiscal Q1 Profit, Net Sales
MT
08/16James Hardie Industries plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/15Australian shares rise on mining boost as BHP declares record dividend
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 160 M - -
Net income 2023 732 M - -
Net Debt 2023 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,7x
Yield 2023 3,76%
Capitalization 10 029 M 10 029 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 22,50 $
Average target price 32,28 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold J. Wiens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Executive Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-39.40%10 253
HOLCIM LTD-6.39%27 179
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-22.98%23 497
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-36.38%12 197
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-18.21%10 023
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-4.67%9 800