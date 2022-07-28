Log in
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:10 28/07/2022 BST
34.60 AUD   +3.28%
James Hardie Industries : Q1 FY2023 Results Notification - Form 6-K

07/28/2022 | 02:37pm BST
James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its First Quarter FY2023 results on Tuesday 16 August 2022.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time: Sydney, Australia: 8:30am AEST, Tuesday 16 August
New York, USA: 6:30pm EDT, Monday 15 August

Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

Yours faithfully,
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations & Market Intelligence

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.
James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at
Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland.
Directors: Michael Hammes (Executive Chairman, USA), Persio Lisboa (USA), Anne Lloyd (USA),
Rada Rodriguez (Sweden), Suzanne B. Rowland (USA), Nigel Stein (UK).
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director: Harold Wiens (USA)
Company number: 485719
ARBN: 097 829 895

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
