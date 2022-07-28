James Hardie Industries : Q1 FY2023 Results Notification - Form 6-K

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its First Quarter FY2023 results on Tuesday 16 August 2022.
A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:
Time: Sydney, Australia: 8:30am AEST, Tuesday 16 August
New York, USA: 6:30pm EDT, Monday 15 August
Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.
Yours faithfully,
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations & Market Intelligence
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.
