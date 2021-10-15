Log in
James Hardie Industries : Q2 FY2022 Results Notification - Form 6-K

10/15/2021
James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its Second Quarter FY2022 results on Tuesday 9 November 2021.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time: Sydney, Australia: 9:00am AEDT, Tuesday 9 November
New York, USA: 5:00pm EST, Monday 8 November
Teleconference Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10016679-3mf86h.html
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9oaz5n2z

All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-register by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10016679-3mf86h.html Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

Yours faithfully,
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations & Market Intelligence

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.
James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at
Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland.
Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA),
Persio Lisboa (USA), Anne Lloyd (USA), Moe Nozari (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden),
Suzanne B. Rowland (USA), Dean Seavers (USA), Nigel Stein (UK), Harold Wiens (USA).
Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)
Company number: 485719
ARBN: 097 829 895

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 546 M - -
Net income 2022 578 M - -
Net Debt 2022 793 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,2x
Yield 2022 1,55%
Capitalization 22 020 M 16 330 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
EV / Sales 2023 5,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Jack Truong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph C. Blasko Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
David D. Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC29.43%16 115
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-10.40%32 255
HOLCIM LTD-8.84%29 351
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.42%13 422
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC14.33%11 591
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.15.51%11 221