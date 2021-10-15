James Hardie Industries : Q2 FY2022 Results Notification - Form 6-K

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its Second Quarter FY2022 results on Tuesday 9 November 2021.





A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:





Time: Sydney, Australia: 9:00am AEDT, Tuesday 9 November New York, USA: 5:00pm EST, Monday 8 November Teleconference Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10016679-3mf86h.html Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9oaz5n2z





All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-register by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10016679-3mf86h.html Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.





