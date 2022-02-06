James Hardie Industries : Q3 FY22 Results Pack

Results for Announcement to the Market James Hardie Industries plc ARBN 097 829 895 Nine Months Ended 31 December 2021 For personal use only Key Information Nine Months Ended 31 December FY 2022 FY 2021 Movement US$M US$M Net Sales From Ordinary Activities 2,646.5 2,101.7 Up 26% Profit From Ordinary Activities After Tax Attributable to 406.9 164.8 Up 147% Shareholders Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders 406.9 164.8 Up 147% Net Tangible Assets per Ordinary Share US$2.05 US$1.97 Up 4% Dividend Information A FY2022 first half ordinary dividend ("FY2022 first half dividend") of US40.0 cents per security was paid to CUFS holders on 17 December 2021.

The record date to determine entitlements to the FY2022 first half dividend was 19 November 2021.

The FY2022 first half dividend and future dividends will be unfranked for Australian taxation purposes.

The Company was required to deduct Irish DWT of 25% of the gross dividend amount from this dividend and will be required to for future dividends, unless the beneficial owner has completed and returned a non-resident declaration form (DWT Form).

non-resident declaration form (DWT Form). The Australian currency equivalent amount of the FY2022 first half dividend paid to CUFS holders was 54.9280 Australian cents.

No dividend reinvestment plan was in operation for the FY2022 first half ordinary dividend.

The FY2021 special dividend ("FY2021 special dividend") of US0.70 cents per security was paid to CUFS holders on 30 April 2021. Movements in Controlled Entities during the nine months Ended 31 December 2021 There were no movements in controlled entities during the nine months ended 31 December 2021. Associates and Joint Venture Entities FELS Recycling GmbH (51%); Aplicaciones Minerales S.A. (28%) Review The results and information included within this Report have been prepared using US GAAP and have been subject to an independent review by external auditors. Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31 December 2021 Contents Media Release Management's Analysis of Results Management Presentation Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements James Hardie Industries plc is incorporated under the laws of Ireland with its corporate seat in Dublin, Ireland. The liability of members is limited. The information contained in the above documents should be read in conjunction with the James Hardie 2021 Annual Report which can be found on the company website at https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/.

Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted Net Income Guidance Range of US$740 Million to US$820 Million Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Adjusted Net Income Guidance Range to US$620 Million and US$630 Million from US$605 Million and US$625 Million Adjusted Net Income +25% to US$154.1 Million for the Third Quarter Global Net Sales +22% to US$900.0 Million for the Third Quarter James Hardie Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results Media Release 7 February 2022 onlyuseJames Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high- performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, announced results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, the three-month period ending 31 December 2021. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights, Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021, as Applicable: personal • North America Fiber Cement Segment Net Sales increased +24% to US$644.9 million and Adjusted deliver on the global strategy of driving high value product mix penetration EBIT increased +18% to US$183.3 million, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 28.4% • Europe Building Products Segment Net Sales increased +14% to €97.6 million and Adjusted EBIT increased +18% to €10.4 million, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.7% • Asia Pacific Fiber Cement Segment Net Sales increased +20% to A$196.5 million and Adjusted EBIT increased +17% to A$53.6 million, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 27.3% • Global Adjusted EBIT increased +22% to US$204.1 million, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 22.7% • Global Net Sales increased +22% on Global Volume growth of +9%, as all three regions continue to In the third quarter, we continued to deliver growth above market and strong returns. As outlined during our investor day in May 2021, we described our three critical strategic initiatives for fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024: (1) market directly to homeowners to accelerate demand creation, (2) penetrate and drive Forp ofitable growth in existing and new segments, especially in Repair & Remodel, and (3) commercialize global innovations by expanding into new categories. Further, we discussed our focus on driving a high value product mix in all three regions. James Hardie Interim CEO, Harold Wiens said, "I am pleased to report the James Hardie team has continued to execute well on our stated global strategy. This is reflected in strong Price/Mix growth in all three regions, including North America Price/Mix growth of +12%, Europe Price/Mix growth of +13% and Asia Pacific Price/ Mix growth of +11%. The team's success in delivering high value products, which underpins Price/Mix, is the result of (1) enabling our customers to make more money by selling more James Hardie products and, (2) marketing directly to the homeowners to create demand of our high value products through our customers." Media Release: James Hardie - Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 1

Media Release 7 February 2022 Mr Wiens continued, "The team and I are also pleased to have recently announced the release of the HardieTM Architectural Collection. This collection is being debuted at the International Builders Show in Orlando this week and comprises an innovative portfolio of new products that lets the world reimagine onlywhat's possible for home exteriors." Commenting on the third quarter results, Mr. Wiens stated, "The team's execution on delivering our high value product mix strategy resulted in Global Net Sales increasing +22% to US$900.0 million with Global volume growth of +9%." Mr. Wiens continued, "Global Adjusted EBIT increased +22% to US$204.1 million. The focus on a high value product mix combined with the execution of LEAN, has enabled us to absorb high input cost pressures and invest significantly in marketing, innovation and talent". Mr. Wiens concluded, "I believe our strategy, along with a world class leadership team and 5,000 committed useand hard-working employees, will drive James Hardie to meet our mission of being a high-performance global company that delivers organic growth above market with strong returns." Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Global: Global Net Sales increased +22% to US$900.0 million, while Global Adjusted EBIT increased +22% to US$204.1 million. Global Adjusted Net Income increased +25% to US$154.1 million, compared to US$123.3 million. Global Adjusted EBIT margin of 22.7% was achieved through continued operational personalimprovements and the delivery of a high value product mix, offset by high inflation and our ongoing reinvestment in growth initiatives. North America Fiber Cement Segment: Net Sales increased +24% to US$644.9 million, driven by the continued execution of our high value product mix strategy that delivered Price/Mix growth of +12%, with strong volume growth of +12% in the quarter. In addition to high value product mix, LEAN manufacturing initiatives continued to generate improved performance across the Company's North American manufacturing network, helping to deliver +18% Adjusted EBIT growth to US$183.3 million. Strong Adjusted EBIT margin of 28.4% was achieved through the delivery of a high value product mix offset by the impact of high inflation and our ongoing reinvestment in growth initiatives. North America President, Sean Gadd remarked, "Our North America business delivered an outstanding quarter for Net Sales and EBIT, led by the team's execution of the high value product mix strategy. With our commercial team partnering closely with our customers, our focus on creating demand by marketing directly to the homeowner, and the additional capacity provided by our on-time ramp up of our Prattville facility, we are well positioned to sustain growth above market and strong returns. I am particularly pleased with the momentum in Price/Mix throughout Fiscal Year 2022, which demonstrates the success of our strategy. I believe our North America business is well positioned for continued growth." ForEurope Building Products Segment: Net sales increased +14% to €97.6 million, as we partnered with our customers to drive a high value product mix, which resulted in Price/Mix growth of +13%. Fiber cement Net Sales grew +22% and Fiber Gypsum Net Sales grew +13%. Adjusted EBIT increased +18% to €10.4 million, with an Adjusted EBIT margin of 10.7%. The Adjusted EBIT margin was reduced by 440 basis points due to the impact of €4.3 million hyperinflation on key energy prices. Chief Financial Officer, Jason Miele remarked, "The European team's execution on our high value product mix strategy is resulting in strong Price/Mix that is transforming the business. Momentum in margin expansion this quarter was significantly impacted by hyperinflation, however the European team has Media Release: James Hardie - Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 2

Media Release 7 February 2022 adjusted to these market dynamics and are on-track to return EBIT Margin to the mid-teens in the fourth quarter." onlyAsia Pacific Fiber Cement Segment: Net sales increased +20% to A$196.5 million. Adjusted EBIT increased +17% to A$53.6 million, at an Adjusted EBIT margin of 27.3%. Strong Adjusted EBIT margin of 27.3% was achieved through the delivery of high value product mix offset by the impact of high inflation and our ongoing reinvestment in growth initiatives. Mr. Wiens remarked, "The APAC team has delivered a strong set of results. The team's focus on the high value products strategy and partnering closely with our customers allowed the business to deliver 11% Price/Mix." useCapital Resources Strong operating cash flow generation of US$553.3 million in the first nine months was driven by continuous improvement in our LEAN manufacturing performance, strong profitable organic sales growth and the integration of our supply chain with our customers. Working capital decreased by US$19.9 million during the first nine months of fiscal year 2022. We have achieved global LEAN savings of US$185.8 million since the inception of LEAN, including US$131.0 million LEAN savings in North America. James Hardie CFO, Jason Miele, stated, "We continued to deliver strong cash flow generation in the first personalnine months, with operating cash flow of US$553.3 million." Commenting on Global capacity additions, Executive Vice President Global Operations, Ryan Kilcullen stated, "We are on the path to delivering a transformational global capacity expansion program. This capacity expansion program reflects our confidence in our ability to drive growth for our high value products by continuing to penetrate new and existing markets through innovation and marketing directly to the homeowners." Sustainability At James Hardie, we are all committed to Building Sustainable Communities. This commitment is to 1) the smallest of communities - the individual household, 2) the James Hardie community, 3) the local communities in which we live and operate and 4) the largest of all communities, the global ecosystem. To build sustainable communities, we aim to transform the way the world builds with products that are, safer, higher performing, more beautiful and more sustainable. Commenting on sustainability, Mr. Wiens stated "Sustainability and ESG are a part of our strategy, it is not a separate and distinct initiative, but rather it is woven into how we operate and core to our strategy." For more on our commitment to Sustainability including our goals, see our FY21 Sustainability Report at Forhttps://ir.jameshardie.com.au/esg/sustainability Media Release: James Hardie - Third Quarter Ended 31 December 2021 3