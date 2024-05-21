Q4 FY24

Management Presentation

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Management Presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. James Hardie Industries plc (the "Company") may from time to time make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual reports to shareholders, in media releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by the Company's officers, directors or employees to analysts, institutional investors, representatives of the media and others. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue," "may," "objective," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this Management Presentation, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2024; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which the Company does business, including; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Management Presentation except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION; AUSTRALIAN EQUIVALENT TERMINOLOGY

This Management Presentation includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These financial measures are designed to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our performance from on-going operations, capital efficiency and profit generation. Management uses these financial measures for the same purposes.

These financial measures are or may be non-GAAP financial measures as defined in the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measure. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing its operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations and excludes the impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments. Additionally, management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the same purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may not be reported by all of the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this Management Presentation, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the equivalent GAAP measure, see the slide titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Appendix to this Management Presentation.

In addition, this Management Presentation includes financial measures and descriptions that are considered to not be in accordance with GAAP, but which are consistent with financial measures reported by Australian companies, such as operating profit, EBIT and EBIT margin. Since the Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with definitions and a cross- reference from the non-GAAP financial measure used in this Management Presentation to the equivalent GAAP financial measure used in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. See the section titled "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Appendix to this Management Presentation.

All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise noted

AGENDA

  • Strategy and Operations
  • Financial Results
  • Outlook and Guidance
  • Q&A

Aaron Erter

CEO

Rachel Wilson

CFO

Strategy and Operations

CEO UPDATE: OUTPERFORMING THE MARKETS IN WHICH WE PARTICIPATE

Operational Focus…

…Delivered Strong FY24 Results

Continue Strong Execution of

Record Global Net Sales of US$3,936

Our Strategy

Million +4% vs pcp

Record Global Adjusted Net Income of

Drive Profitable Volume

US$708 Million up 17% vs pcp

Share Gain

Record North America EBIT and EBIT

Margin of US$921 Million and 31.9%

Balance Our

Record FY24 Operating Cash Flow of

Manufacturing Network

US$914 Million up 50% vs pcp

Continued Investment In Profitable Growth

GLOBAL STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK

Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven

Strategic Initiatives

1

Profitably grow and take share where we

have the right to win

2

Bring our customers high valued,

differentiated solutions

3

Connect and influence all the

participants in the customer value chain

Enabled by

Customer Integration

Innovative Solutions

Brand of Choice

Global Capacity Expansion

Supported by our Foundational Imperatives

Zero Harm

ESG

Hardie

Our

Operating System

People

11+ MILLION HOMES AND COUNTING

(Cumulative)

12

11

• 45 billion standard feet of product since 2000

10

• 28 billion standard feet of exterior siding,

equivalent coverage for 11+ million homes1

8

• Material conversion and demand creation driven

by our superior value proposition

Millions of Homes

6

4

2

0

2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022

  • FY24 North America volume growth of 1%
    • CY 2023 SF starts down 6%
    • FY 2024 Major Remodel down ~11%2
    • Above market growth (PDG) high single digits
  1. 28 billion standard feet of exterior siding sold between CY00 and CY23. Average siding intensity for a full wrap home 2,500sqft. Conceptual coverage of 11+ million homes.
  2. Zonda Major Project 12 months ended March 2024

HARDIE: A VIRTUOUS CYCLE TO DELIVER LONG TERM VALUE CREATION

Profitable Share Gain Over The

Long-Term

+7%

23%

24

Share Gain

Est. Share

2022

23

'12 - '22

22

Homesof

21

19

20

%

18

16%

17 Est. Share

2012

16

15

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

1. US Census (completed homes).

Long Term

Value Creation

Create Demand Across The Customer Value Chain

Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven™

Customer

Builder/Contractor

Homeowners

Brand of Choice

Unrivaled Support

Localized Manufacturing1

NA Manufacturing Footprint

JH Facility

500 Miles

Product Solutions

Magnolia Home

Hardie

Hardie® Plank

by James Hardie

Architectural

Lap Siding

Collection

Hardie® Shingle

Hardie® Panel

Hardie® Trim

Siding

Vertical Siding

Boards

Hardie® Soffit

Aspyre®

Cemplank®

Panels

by James Hardie

Lap Siding

Supporting the Growth of Our Partners

Provide Customers With Innovative Product Solutions That They Want

Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven

Financial Results

2 1 M AY

2 0 2 4

GLOBAL RESULTS - Q4 FY24

Global

Net Sales

$1.0Bn

+9%1

Global Adjusted

Global

Full Year Operating

Net Income

Adj. EBITDA%

Cash Flow

$174.2M27.9%$914.2M

+19%1

+250bps1

+50%1

Record Quarterly Global Net Sales &

Full Year Operating Cash Flow

1. All changes presented are versus the prior corresponding period

