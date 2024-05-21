Q4 FY24
Management Presentation
CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Management Presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. James Hardie Industries plc (the "Company") may from time to time make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual reports to shareholders, in media releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by the Company's officers, directors or employees to analysts, institutional investors, representatives of the media and others. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "aim," "will," "should," "likely," "continue," "may," "objective," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events and conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this Management Presentation, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2024; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which the Company does business, including; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Management Presentation except as required by law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION; AUSTRALIAN EQUIVALENT TERMINOLOGY
This Management Presentation includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These financial measures are designed to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing our performance from on-going operations, capital efficiency and profit generation. Management uses these financial measures for the same purposes.
These financial measures are or may be non-GAAP financial measures as defined in the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may exclude or include amounts that are included or excluded, as applicable, in the calculation of the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measure. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing its operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations and excludes the impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments. Additionally, management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the same purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may not be reported by all of the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this Management Presentation, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the equivalent GAAP measure, see the slide titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Appendix to this Management Presentation.
In addition, this Management Presentation includes financial measures and descriptions that are considered to not be in accordance with GAAP, but which are consistent with financial measures reported by Australian companies, such as operating profit, EBIT and EBIT margin. Since the Company prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with definitions and a cross- reference from the non-GAAP financial measure used in this Management Presentation to the equivalent GAAP financial measure used in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. See the section titled "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" included in the Appendix to this Management Presentation.
All amounts are in US Dollars, unless otherwise noted
AGENDA
- Strategy and Operations
- Financial Results
- Outlook and Guidance
- Q&A
Aaron Erter
CEO
Rachel Wilson
CFO
Strategy and Operations
CEO UPDATE: OUTPERFORMING THE MARKETS IN WHICH WE PARTICIPATE
Operational Focus…
…Delivered Strong FY24 Results
Continue Strong Execution of
• Record Global Net Sales of US$3,936
Our Strategy
Million +4% vs pcp
• Record Global Adjusted Net Income of
Drive Profitable Volume
US$708 Million up 17% vs pcp
Share Gain
• Record North America EBIT and EBIT
Margin of US$921 Million and 31.9%
Balance Our
• Record FY24 Operating Cash Flow of
Manufacturing Network
US$914 Million up 50% vs pcp
Continued Investment In Profitable Growth
GLOBAL STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK
Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven
Strategic Initiatives
1
Profitably grow and take share where we
have the right to win
2
Bring our customers high valued,
differentiated solutions
3
Connect and influence all the
participants in the customer value chain
Enabled by
Customer Integration
Innovative Solutions
Brand of Choice
Global Capacity Expansion
Supported by our Foundational Imperatives
Zero Harm
ESG
Hardie
Our
Operating System
People
11+ MILLION HOMES AND COUNTING
(Cumulative)
12
11
• 45 billion standard feet of product since 2000
10
• 28 billion standard feet of exterior siding,
equivalent coverage for 11+ million homes1
8
• Material conversion and demand creation driven
by our superior value proposition
Millions of Homes
6
4
2
0
2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022
- FY24 North America volume growth of 1%
- CY 2023 SF starts down 6%
- FY 2024 Major Remodel down ~11%2
- Above market growth (PDG) high single digits
- 28 billion standard feet of exterior siding sold between CY00 and CY23. Average siding intensity for a full wrap home 2,500sqft. Conceptual coverage of 11+ million homes.
- Zonda Major Project 12 months ended March 2024
HARDIE: A VIRTUOUS CYCLE TO DELIVER LONG TERM VALUE CREATION
Profitable Share Gain Over The
Long-Term
+7%
23%
24
Share Gain
Est. Share
2022
23
'12 - '22
22
Homesof
21
19
20
%
18
16%
17 Est. Share
2012
16
15
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
1. US Census (completed homes).
Long Term
Value Creation
Create Demand Across The Customer Value Chain
Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven™
Customer
Builder/Contractor
Homeowners
Brand of Choice
Unrivaled Support
Localized Manufacturing1
NA Manufacturing Footprint
JH Facility
500 Miles
Product Solutions
Magnolia Home
Hardie™
Hardie® Plank
by James Hardie
Architectural
Lap Siding
Collection
Hardie® Shingle
Hardie® Panel
Hardie® Trim
Siding
Vertical Siding
Boards
Hardie® Soffit
Aspyre®
Cemplank®
Panels
by James Hardie
Lap Siding
Supporting the Growth of Our Partners
Provide Customers With Innovative Product Solutions That They Want
Homeowner Focused, Customer and Contractor Driven
Financial Results
GLOBAL RESULTS - Q4 FY24
Global
Net Sales
$1.0Bn
+9%1
Global Adjusted
Global
Full Year Operating
Net Income
Adj. EBITDA%
Cash Flow
$174.2M27.9%$914.2M
+19%1
+250bps1
+50%1
Record Quarterly Global Net Sales &
Full Year Operating Cash Flow
1. All changes presented are versus the prior corresponding period
