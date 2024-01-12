Official JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC press release

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX) will announce financial results, for its third quarter ended 31 December 2023, on the ASX before market on Tuesday, 13 February 2024.

The Company will host a conference call that morning at 9:00am Australian Eastern Time (AEDT).

For those in North America the conference call will commence at 5:00pm Eastern Time (ET), Monday 12 February.

Teleconference Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035780-hf7t6r.html

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hgpfv5vu

Once registered, participants will receive a calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the call and will be available at: https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/financial-information/financial-results

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at 1st Floor, Block A, One Park Place, Upper Hatch Street, Dublin 2, D02 FD79, Ireland

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111459266/en/