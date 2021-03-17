James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2021.James Hardie CEO appears on Bloomberg Television

Log in
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
03/17/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
Media Release

17 March 2021

James Hardie Industries CEO Dr. Jack Truong Appears on Bloomberg

Television's "Markets: Americas"

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX; NYSE: JHX), the world's #1 producer and marketer of high-perf ormance f iber cement and f iber gypsum building solutions, today announced that its Chief Executive Of f icer, Dr. Jack Truong, participated in an interview with Bloomberg Television's "Markets: America" on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Click here to watch the segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of JamesHardietobemateriallydifferentfromthoseexpressedorimpliedinthisrelease,including,amongothers, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2020; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.

This media release has been authorized by the James Hardie Board of Directors.

END

Investor/Media/Analyst Enquiries: Anna Collins

Telephone: Email:

+61 2 8845 3356 media@jameshardie.com.au

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

Media Release: James Hardie Industries CEO Dr. Jack Truong Appears on Bloomberg TV

1

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
