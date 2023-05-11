Advanced search
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:06 2023-05-11 am EDT
34.52 AUD   +0.70%
James Hardie Industries : to Defend Class Action - Form 6-K
05/10Australian shares struggle for direction despite US data cheer
04/28James Hardie Industries : Reaches Commercial Agreement with Plaintiff Ending Waitakere Litigation - Form 6-K
James Hardie Industries : to Defend Class Action - Form 6-K

05/11/2023
James Hardie to Defend Class Action

James Hardie Industries plc has been notified that a group proceeding has been filed in The Supreme Court of Victoria, which names James Hardie Industries plc (James Hardie) as the defendant.
The proceeding is said to be brought on behalf of persons who acquired between 7 February 2022 and 7 November 2022 (inclusive) an interest in certain James Hardie securities.
The proceeding includes allegations that James Hardie breached relevant provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Australian and Securities Investment Act 2001 (Cth), including with respect to certain forward-looking statements James Hardie made about forecasted financial performance measures during the period described above.

James Hardie considers that it has at all times complied with its disclosure obligations, denies any liability and will vigorously defend the proceedings.

Forward-Looking Statements
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2022; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer.

END

James Hardie to Defend Class Action
11 May 2023

Media Enquiries:
Jack Gordon
Citadel-MAGNUS

Telephone: +61 2 8234 0116
Email: JGordon@citadelmagnus.com
Investor/Analyst Enquiries:
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Telephone: +1 312 756 9919
Email: media@jameshardie.com.au

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland
James Hardie to Defend Class Action
James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 788 M - -
Net income 2023 586 M - -
Net Debt 2023 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 0,26%
Capitalization 10 319 M 10 319 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,96x
EV / Sales 2024 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Aaron M. Erter Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anne H. Lloyd Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC29.85%10 247
HOLCIM LTD20.43%38 109
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-8.79%19 971
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD4.11%11 085
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.91%10 757
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC3.45%9 892
