Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. James Hardie Industries plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
47.64 AUD   +2.74%
04:18pJames Hardie sets higher profit view as U.S. housing market boom continues
RE
04:10pJames Hardie Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Guidance
DJ
03:48pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Q2 FY22 Management Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

James Hardie Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Guidance

02/06/2022 | 04:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Building materials supplier James Hardie Industries PLC raised its earnings guidance for the 2022 fiscal year, benefiting from improving prospects in the U.S. housing sector.

James Hardie forecast adjusted net income for the year through March of between US$620 million and US$630 million, having previously projected an outcome of US$605 million-US$625 million. This signals strong growth on adjusted net income of US$458 million a year ago.

The guidance uplift was "based on the continued, strong execution of the global strategy across all three regions and the expectation for continued residential and market growth in the U.S.," James Hardie said.

The company also forecast adjusted net income of US$740 million-US$820 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

For the nine months through December, James Hardie reported a net profit to A$406.9 million, up from US$164.8 million at the corresponding stage of a year ago.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-22 1610ET

All news about JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
04:18pJames Hardie sets higher profit view as U.S. housing market boom continues
RE
04:10pJames Hardie Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Guidance
DJ
03:48pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Q2 FY22 Management Presentation
PU
03:48pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Management Presentation Q3 2022
PU
03:48pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Q3 FY22 Management Presentation
PU
03:47pJames Hardie Industries Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
BU
03:39pJames Hardie raises profit view again as U.S. housing market boom continues
RE
03:38pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Q3 FY22 Results Pack
PU
02/02James Hardie Industries Launches New Portfolio of Nature-Inspired Architectural Panels
MT
02/02James Hardie Introduces the Hardie™ Architectural Collection
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 624 M - -
Net income 2022 597 M - -
Net Debt 2022 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 14 987 M 14 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float -
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,65 $
Average target price 39,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold J. Wiens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Executive Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-13.85%14 987
HOLCIM LTD7.55%33 073
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.68%31 587
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-10.52%17 981
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-8.39%11 952
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.93%11 226