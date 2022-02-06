Log in
    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/04 12:10:50 am
47.64 AUD   +2.74%
04:18pJames Hardie sets higher profit view as U.S. housing market boom continues
RE
04:10pJames Hardie Raises Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Guidance
DJ
03:48pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Q2 FY22 Management Presentation
PU
James Hardie sets higher profit view as U.S. housing market boom continues

02/06/2022 | 04:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A James Hardie factory is seen in western Sydney.

(Reuters) - James Hardie, the world's largest fibre cement maker, on Monday raised its annual profit forecast for the fourth time this fiscal year, and guided to even higher earnings next year, driven by a boom in the housing sector in North America.

New home sales in the United States, which makes up 70% of the company's revenue, rose in every month of the December quarter and are expected to be robust despite the prospect of higher mortgage rates, driving up demand for building materials.

That is likely to support the company's prospects, even as it looks for a new chief executive after firing Jack Truong last month over claims of misconduct and complaints about his management style. Truong has rejected the claims.

The Dublin-based firm said it now expects adjusted net income between $620 million and $630 million for fiscal 2022, up from its earlier forecast of $605 million to $625 million.

For fiscal 2023, it forecast adjusted profit of between $740 million to $820 million.

It also posted adjusted net income of $154.1 million in the December quarter, up from $123.3 million a year ago.

Quarterly net sales were $900 million, up 22% from last year, with its North America segment contributing $644.9 million.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 624 M - -
Net income 2022 597 M - -
Net Debt 2022 770 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,1x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 14 987 M 14 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 869
Free-Float -
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 33,65 $
Average target price 39,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harold J. Wiens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael N. Hammes Executive Chairman
Joe Liu Chief Technology Officer
James A. Johnson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-13.85%14 987
HOLCIM LTD7.55%33 073
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED6.68%31 587
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-10.52%17 981
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-8.39%11 952
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.93%11 226