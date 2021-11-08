Management's Analysis Q2 2022

Fiscal 2022

Second Quarter and Six Months

Ended 30 September 2021

Management's Analysis of Results

This Management's Analysis of Results forms part of a package of information about James Hardie Industries plc's results. It should be read in conjunction with the other parts of this package, including the Media Release, the Management Presentation and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Except as otherwise indicated in this Management's Analysis of Results, James Hardie Industries plc is referred to as "JHI plc." JHI plc, together with its direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, are collectively referred to as "James Hardie," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us." Definitions for certain capitalized terms used in this Management's Analysis of Results can be found in the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

This Management's Analysis of Results includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measures. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing its financial condition and operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations. These measures exclude the impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments, or significant non-recurring items, such as asset impairments, restructuring expenses, as well as adjustments to tax expense. In addition, management provides an adjusted effective tax rate, which excludes the tax impact of the pre-tax special items (items listed above) and tax special items. Management believes that this non-GAAP tax measure provides an ongoing effective rate which investors may find useful for historical comparisons and for forecasting and is an alternative method of assessing the economic impact of taxes on the Company, as it more closely approximates payments to taxing authorities. Management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may not be reported by all of the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this Management's Analysis of Results, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the equivalent GAAP measure, see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." In addition, this Management's Analysis of Results includes financial measures and descriptions that are considered to not be in accordance with GAAP, but which are consistent with financial measures reported by Australian companies. Since James Hardie prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with definitions and a cross-reference from the non-GAAP financial measure used in this Management's Analysis of Results to the equivalent GAAP financial measure used in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

