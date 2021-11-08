Management's Analysis Q2 2022

This Management's Analysis of Results forms part of a package of information about James Hardie Industries plc's results. It should be read in conjunction with the other parts of this package, including the Media Release, the Management Presentation and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Except as otherwise indicated in this Management's Analysis of Results, James Hardie Industries plc is referred to as "JHI plc." JHI plc, together with its direct and indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, are collectively referred to as "James Hardie," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us." Definitions for certain capitalized terms used in this Management's Analysis of Results can be found in the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
This Management's Analysis of Results includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measures. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing its financial condition and operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations. These measures exclude the impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments, or significant non-recurring items, such as asset impairments, restructuring expenses, as well as adjustments to tax expense. In addition, management provides an adjusted effective tax rate, which excludes the tax impact of the pre-tax special items (items listed above) and tax special items. Management believes that this non-GAAP tax measure provides an ongoing effective rate which investors may find useful for historical comparisons and for forecasting and is an alternative method of assessing the economic impact of taxes on the Company, as it more closely approximates payments to taxing authorities. Management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the same purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may not be reported by all of the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this Management's Analysis of Results, including a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the equivalent GAAP measure, see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." In addition, this Management's Analysis of Results includes financial measures and descriptions that are considered to not be in accordance with GAAP, but which are consistent with financial measures reported by Australian companies. Since James Hardie prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides investors with definitions and a cross-reference from the non-GAAP financial measure used in this Management's Analysis of Results to the equivalent GAAP financial measure used in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
These documents, along with an audio webcast of the Management Presentation on 9 November 2021, are available from the Investor Relations area of our website at http://www.ir.jameshardie.com.au
Investor/Media/Analyst Inquiries:
James Brennan-Chong
Director of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Telephone:
+61 2 9638 9205
Email:
media@jameshardie.com.au
Management's Analysis of Results: James Hardie - 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
1
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Overview
James Hardie Industries plc is a world leader in the manufacturing of fiber cement building solutions, and a market leader in fiber gypsum and cement-bonded boards in Europe. Our fiber cement building materials includes a wide-range of products for both external and internal use across a broad range of applications. We have four reportable segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products and Research and Development.
2nd Quarter Financial Highlights
US$ Millions (except per share data)
Three Months Ended 30 September
FY22
FY21
Change
Net sales
$
903.2
$
736.8
23%
Gross margin (%)
36.4
36.5
(0.1 pts)
EBIT
215.0
146.5
47%
EBIT margin (%)
23.8
19.9
3.9 pts
Adjusted EBIT1
205.7
163.1
26%
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)1
22.8
22.1
0.7 pts
Net income
150.1
86.8
73%
Adjusted Net income1
154.9
120.5
29%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.34
$
0.20
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted1
$
0.35
$
0.27
1 See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation to the equivalent GAAP measure
Net sales increased 23% to US$903.2 million, driven by global volume growth of 14% and 9% Price/ Mix growth as we continue to execute our global strategy of driving high value product mix.
Adjusted EBIT increased 26% to US$205.7 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 22.8%. On a global basis, the shift to driving growth with a high value product mix combined with the continued execution of LEAN, enabled us to absorb both higher input costs and significant investments in marketing and innovation, which led to an increase in SG&A of 17%.
In the first quarter, the Company announced its critical strategic initiatives for the next three fiscal years. These include: (1) marketing directly to homeowners to accelerate demand creation, (2) penetrating and driving profitable growth in existing and new segments and (3) commercializing global innovations. Further, the Company reiterated its focus on continuing to drive a high value product mix in all three operating segments. The second quarter consolidated results illustrate the strong momentum of delivering on these stated strategic goals. Additionally, we continued the commercialization of Hardie® Textured Panels in North America, Hardie™ Fine Texture Cladding in Australia, and Hardie® VL Plank in Europe.
Management's Analysis of Results: James Hardie - 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
2
OPERATING RESULTS
North America Fiber Cement Segment
Operating results for the North America Fiber Cement segment were as follows:
US$ Millions
Three Months and Six Months Ended 30 September
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
Change
6 Months
6 Months
Change
FY22
FY21
Volume (mmsf)
781.0
686.7
14%
1,519.9
1,296.4
17%
Fiber cement net sales
635.3
515.0
23%
1,212.4
966.8
25%
Gross profit
24%
26%
Gross margin (%)
0.1 pts
0.3 pts
EBIT
182.5
148.6
23%
351.8
277.0
27%
EBIT margin (%)
28.7
28.9
(0.2 pts)
29.0
28.7
0.3 pts
Restructuring expenses
-
-
-
2.5
(100)%
Adjusted EBIT
182.5
148.6
23%
351.8
279.5
26%
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
28.7
28.9
(0.2 pts)
29.0
28.9
0.1 pts
Q2 FY22 vs Q2 FY21
Net sales increased 23%, primarily driven by strong exteriors volume growth of 16%. Price/Mix increased 9% driven by the strategic price increase in January 2021 and the execution of our strategy to drive a high value product mix.
The increase in gross margin is comprised of the following components:
Higher average net sales price
4.9 pts
Higher production and distribution costs
(4.8 pts)
Total percentage point change in gross margin
0.1 pts
Higher production and distribution costs primarily resulted from higher input costs, freight costs and start-up costs related to the Prattville plant.
SG&A expenses increased 28%, driven by our strategy to market directly to the homeowner and strategic investments in growth initiatives, compared to cost containment actions taken in the prior year. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 0.3 percentage points.
EBIT margin decreased 0.2 percentage points to 28.7%, driven by higher SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales.
Management's Analysis of Results: James Hardie - 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
3
OPERATING RESULTS
Six Months FY22 vs Six Months FY21
Net sales increased 25%, primarily driven by strong exteriors volume growth of 19%, as well as interiors volume growth of 6%. Price/Mix increased 8% driven by the strategic price increase in January 2021 and the execution of our strategy to drive a high value product mix.
The increase in gross margin is comprised of the following components:
Higher average net sales price
4.1 pts
Higher production and distribution costs
(3.8 pts)
Total percentage point change in gross margin
0.3 pts
Higher production and distribution costs primarily resulted from higher freight costs, start-up costs related to the Prattville plant and higher input costs. These increases were partially offset by favorable absorption of manufacturing costs on higher production volumes when compared against lower COVID-19 impacted production volumes in the prior year.
SG&A expenses increased 29%, driven by our strategy to market directly to the homeowner and strategic investments in growth initiatives, compared to cost containment actions taken in the prior year. As a percentage of sales, SG&A expenses increased 0.2 percentage points.
Restructuring expenses of US$2.5 million in the prior year consist solely of severance costs related to a reduction in headcount across the region in order to strategically realign our resources.
EBIT margin increased 0.3 pts percentage points to 29.0%, driven by lower restructuring expenses and higher gross margin, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales.
Management's Analysis of Results: James Hardie - 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
4
OPERATING RESULTS
Asia Pacific Fiber Cement Segment
The Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment is comprised of the following regions: (i) Australia; (ii) New Zealand; and (iii) the Philippines.
Operating results for the Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment in US dollars were as follows:
US$ Millions
Three Months and Six Months Ended 30 September
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
Change
6 Months
6 Months
Change
FY22
FY21
Volume (mmsf)
161.8
145.2
11%
316.6
255.2
24%
Fiber cement net sales
144.4
122.1
18%
286.2
213.4
34%
Gross profit
21%
42%
Gross margin (%)
0.8 pts
2.4 pts
EBIT
44.5
38.7
15%
83.3
57.6
45%
EBIT margin (%)
30.8
31.7
(0.9 pts)
29.2
27.0
2.2 pts
Restructuring expenses
-
-
-
3.4
(100)%
Adjusted EBIT
44.5
38.7
15%
83.3
61.0
37%
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
30.8
31.7
(0.9 pts)
29.2
28.6
0.6 pts
Operating results for the Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment in Australian dollars were as follows:
A$ Millions
Three Months and Six Months Ended 30 September
Q2 FY22
Q2 FY21
Change
6 Months
6 Months
Change
FY22
FY21
Volume (mmsf)
161.8
145.2
11%
316.6
255.2
24%
Fiber cement net sales
196.6
170.6
15%
380.7
309.3
23%
Gross profit
18%
31%
Gross margin (%)
0.8 pts
2.4 pts
EBIT
60.6
54.1
12%
111.0
82.8
34%
EBIT margin (%)
30.8
31.7
(0.9 pts)
29.2
27.0
2.2 pts
Restructuring expenses
-
-
-
4.9
(100)%
Adjusted EBIT
60.6
54.1
12%
111.0
87.7
27%
Adjusted EBIT margin (%)
30.8
31.7
(0.9 pts)
29.2
28.6
0.6 pts
Management's Analysis of Results: James Hardie - 2nd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022
5
