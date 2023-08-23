James Latham PLC on Wednesday - Hertfordshire-based distributor of timber, panels and decorative surfaces - Ahead of its annual general meeting, says revenue for the four months of its current financial year from April 1 to July 31, revenue fell 9.9% to GBP128 million from GBP142 million the year before. Notes this represents a reduction in sales per working day of 12% compared to an increase of 15% in the same four-month period a year ago. Adds it continues to see price weakness in some product areas, with average product prices down by 2%. Says margins are back to pre-pandemic average. Profit is in line with expectations.

Current stock price: 1,106.00 pence, down 4.7% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 13%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

