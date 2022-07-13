Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  James Maritime Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JMTM   US47033Q1040

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(JMTM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
5.500 USD   +10.00%
JAMES MARITIME : Year End March 31, 2022
PU
JAMES MARITIME : 3RD Quarter Ending December 31, 2021
PU
James Maritime Holdings, Inc. acquired Gladiator Solutions, Inc.
CI
James Maritime : 3RD Quarter Ending December 31, 2021

07/13/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
James Maritime Holdings, Inc.

Financial Statements

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

March, 31

2021

2021

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

$

249,632

$

806

Accounts Receivable

410,210

-

Total Current Assets

659,842

806

Total Assets

$

659,842

$

806

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

379,069

10,144

Other Current Liabilities

211,768

-

Total Current Liabilities

590,837

10,144

Long Term Liabilities

121,220

-

Total Liabilities

712,057

10,144

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized.

Series A Preferred stock; 2,000,000 shares authorized,

issued and outstanding

400

2,000

Series B Preferred stock; 1,000,000 shares authorized.

-0- shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 90,000,000

shares authorized; 4,387,462 and 3,987,462 shares

issued and outstanding, respectively

7,354

4,387

Goodwill

(438,834)

-

Additional paid-in capital

11,627,015

10,864,048

Retained deficit

(11,248,150)

(10,879,773)

Total stockholder's equity (deficit)

(52,215)

(9,338)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

659,842

$

806

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-1

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Revenue

Cost of Goods Sold

Gross Profit

Operating expenses: General and administrative

Loss from operations

Other Income (Expense)

Net income (loss)

Net income (loss) per share of common stock

Weighted average number of common shares

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31

December 31

$

2021

$

2020

2021

$

2020

250

-

$

250

-

22,646

22,646

-

(22,646)

(22,396)

-

160,586

29,434

320,842

34,356

(182,982

(29,434)

(343,238)

(34,356)

-

-

-

-

$

(182,982

$

(29,434)

$

(343,238)

$

(34,356)

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.02)

7,354,129

4,387,462

7,354,129

4,387,462

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-2

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(343,238)

$

(34,526)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used

by operating activities

Stock issued for services

249,000

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

-

(Decrease) Increase in accounts receivable

(410,210)

Increase (Decrease) in other current liabilities

211,768

Increase in prepaid expenses

(15,000)

Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable

345,286

(11,796)

Net cash used in operating activities

52,606

(61,332)

Cash flows from investing activities:

-

-

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from sale of common stock

75,000

75,000

Increase (decrease)in long term liabilities

121,220

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

196,220

75,250

Net change in cash

248,826

45,438

Cash, beginning of period

806

-

Cash, end of period

$

$

249,632

45,438

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Income Taxes

$

-

$

-

Interest

$

-

$

-

Cash flows from operating activities:

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-3

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Notes to Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Organization

Out-Takes, Inc. (the "Company" or "James Maritime") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 18, 1992. On January 23, 2015, a company named James Maritime Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Nevada. On February 23, 2015, Out-Takes, Inc. merged with James Maritime Holdings, Inc., with Out-Takes being the surviving company and then changed its name to James Maritime Holdings, Inc.

Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recognizes share-based compensation cost for all share-based payment transactions, over the requisite service period based on their fair value. We estimate the fair value of share-basedpayment awards on the grant date based on previous transactions. The value of the portion of the award that is ultimately expected to vest is recognized as expense in our Consolidated Statement of Operations over the requisite service periods

Going Concern

The Company's financial statements have been prepared using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has not generated any revenue for several years and has had recurring losses, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. As the Company develops a new business, it assumes that management will be able to arrange future capital sources, but no assurance thereof can be given. The accompanying financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Income Taxes

The Company utilizes the liability method of accounting for income taxes as set forth in ASC 740-20, "Accounting for Income Taxes." Under the liability method, deferred taxes are determined based on the difference between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect in the years in which the differences are expected to reverse. An allowance against deferred tax assets is recorded when it is more likely than not that such tax benefits will not be realized.

Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

F-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JAMES Maritime Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
