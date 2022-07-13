James Maritime : 3RD Quarter Ending December 31, 2021

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Notes to Financial Statements

Note 1: Basis of Presentation and Summary of Significant Accounting Policies

Organization

Out-Takes, Inc. (the "Company" or "James Maritime") was incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 18, 1992. On January 23, 2015, a company named James Maritime Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Nevada. On February 23, 2015, Out-Takes, Inc. merged with James Maritime Holdings, Inc., with Out-Takes being the surviving company and then changed its name to James Maritime Holdings, Inc.

Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recognizes share-based compensation cost for all share-based payment transactions, over the requisite service period based on their fair value. We estimate the fair value of share-basedpayment awards on the grant date based on previous transactions. The value of the portion of the award that is ultimately expected to vest is recognized as expense in our Consolidated Statement of Operations over the requisite service periods

Going Concern

The Company's financial statements have been prepared using accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and liquidation of liabilities in the normal course of business. The Company has not generated any revenue for several years and has had recurring losses, which raises substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. As the Company develops a new business, it assumes that management will be able to arrange future capital sources, but no assurance thereof can be given. The accompanying financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty.

Income Taxes

The Company utilizes the liability method of accounting for income taxes as set forth in ASC 740-20, "Accounting for Income Taxes." Under the liability method, deferred taxes are determined based on the difference between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect in the years in which the differences are expected to reverse. An allowance against deferred tax assets is recorded when it is more likely than not that such tax benefits will not be realized.

Estimates

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results could differ from those estimates.