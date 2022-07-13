James Maritime : Year End March 31, 2022
James Maritime Holdings, Inc.
Financial Statements
For the Years Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021
(Unaudited)
JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March, 31
2021
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
159,530
-
Cash
$
157,219
$
806
Total Current Assets
316,749
806
Total Assets
$
316,749
$
806
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
31,467
-
Other Current Liabilities
11,941
10,144
Total Current Liabilities
43,408
10,144
Long Term Liabilities
310,275
Total Liabilities
353,683
10,144
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares
authorized;
Series A Preferred stock; 2,000,000 shares authorized,
issued and outstanding
400
2,000
Series B Preferred stock; 1,000,000 shares authorized;
-0- shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 90,000,000
shares authorized; 4,387,462 and 30,987,462 shares
issued and outstanding
7,404
4,387
Goodwill
438,834
Additional paid-in capital
10,761,792
10,864,048
Accumulated deficit
(11,208,430)
(10,879,773)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
(36,934)
(9,338)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
316,749
$
806
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-1
JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
March 31,
Revenue
$
2022
$
2021
498,781
-
Cost of Goods Sold
311,613
-
Gross Profit
187,168
-
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
512,825
194,618
Loss from operations
(328,657)
(194,618)
Other Income (Expense)
-
-
Net loss before taxes
$
(328,657)
$
(194,618)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss
$
(328,657)
$
(194,618)
Net loss per share of common stock -
basic and diluted
$
(0.04)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares -
basic and diluted
7,404,129
4,187,492
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-2
JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC. Statement of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
(Unaudited)
Total Stock-
Series A
Series B
Additional
Accumulate
holders'
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Paid-In
d
Equity
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
(Deficit)
Balance
$
$
$
$
$
$
2,000,000
2,000
-
30,987,462
30,987
10,637,448
(10,685,155)
(14,720)
March 31, 2020
Common Shares
(27,000,000)
(27,000)
27,000
-
canceled for
intended acquisition
Sale of Common
150,000
150
74,850
75,000
Shares
Common Shares
250,000
250
124,750
issued for consulting
125,000
Net Loss, year ended
(194,618)
(194,618)
March 31, 2021
Balance
$
$
$
$
$
2,000,000
2,000
-
-
4,387,462
4,387
10,864,048
(10,879,773)
(9,338)
March 31, 2021
Conversion of
(1,600,000)
(1,600)
750,000
750
(850)
Preferred shares to
common
Sale of Common
100,000
100
74,900
75,000
Shares
Acquisition of
866,667
867
(453,156)
(49,089)
Gladiator Solutions
Inc.
Common Shares
1,300,000
1,300
276,000
276,000
issued for services
Net Loss, year ended
(328,657)
(328,657)
March 31, 2021
Balance
$
$
$
$
$
$
400,000
400
-
-
7,404,129
7,404
10,761,792
(11,208,430)
(36,934)
March 31, 2021
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-3
JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
March 31,
Cash flows from operating activities:
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(328,657)
$
(194,618)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used
by operating activities
Stock issued for services
249,000
125,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
(157,219)
-
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
21,323
(4,576)
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
11,941
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(203,612)
(74,194)
Cash flows from investing activities:
-
-
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase (decrease) in long term liabilities
287,336
Proceeds from sale of common stock
75,000
75,000
Net cash provided by financing activities
362,336
75,000
Net increase in cash
158,724
806
Cash, beginning of period
806
-
Cash, end of period
$
159,530
$
806
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Income Taxes
$
-
$
-
Interest
$
-
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
F-4
