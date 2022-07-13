James Maritime : Year End March 31, 2022

Log in
    JMTM   US47033Q1040

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

(JMTM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:00 2022-07-13 am EDT
5.500 USD   +10.00%
02:34pJAMES MARITIME : Year End March 31, 2022
PU
02:34pJAMES MARITIME : 3RD Quarter Ending December 31, 2021
PU
2021James Maritime Holdings, Inc. acquired Gladiator Solutions, Inc.
CI
James Maritime Holdings, Inc.

Financial Statements

For the Years Ended March 31, 2022, and 2021

(Unaudited)

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

March 31,

March, 31

2021

2020

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

159,530

-

Cash

$

157,219

$

806

Total Current Assets

316,749

806

Total Assets

$

316,749

$

806

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable

31,467

-

Other Current Liabilities

11,941

10,144

Total Current Liabilities

43,408

10,144

Long Term Liabilities

310,275

Total Liabilities

353,683

10,144

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized;

Series A Preferred stock; 2,000,000 shares authorized,

issued and outstanding

400

2,000

Series B Preferred stock; 1,000,000 shares authorized;

-0- shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 90,000,000

shares authorized; 4,387,462 and 30,987,462 shares

issued and outstanding

7,404

4,387

Goodwill

438,834

Additional paid-in capital

10,761,792

10,864,048

Accumulated deficit

(11,208,430)

(10,879,773)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(36,934)

(9,338)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

316,749

$

806

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-1

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

March 31,

Revenue

$

2022

$

2021

498,781

-

Cost of Goods Sold

311,613

-

Gross Profit

187,168

-

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

512,825

194,618

Loss from operations

(328,657)

(194,618)

Other Income (Expense)

-

-

Net loss before taxes

$

(328,657)

$

(194,618)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss

$

(328,657)

$

(194,618)

Net loss per share of common stock -

basic and diluted

$

(0.04)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares -

basic and diluted

7,404,129

4,187,492

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-2

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC. Statement of Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited)

Total Stock-

Series A

Series B

Additional

Accumulate

holders'

Preferred Stock

Preferred Stock

Common Stock

Paid-In

d

Equity

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Capital

Deficit

(Deficit)

Balance

$

$

$

$

$

$

2,000,000

2,000

-

30,987,462

30,987

10,637,448

(10,685,155)

(14,720)

March 31, 2020

Common Shares

(27,000,000)

(27,000)

27,000

-

canceled for

intended acquisition

Sale of Common

150,000

150

74,850

75,000

Shares

Common Shares

250,000

250

124,750

issued for consulting

125,000

Net Loss, year ended

(194,618)

(194,618)

March 31, 2021

Balance

$

$

$

$

$

2,000,000

2,000

-

-

4,387,462

4,387

10,864,048

(10,879,773)

(9,338)

March 31, 2021

Conversion of

(1,600,000)

(1,600)

750,000

750

(850)

Preferred shares to

common

Sale of Common

100,000

100

74,900

75,000

Shares

Acquisition of

866,667

867

(453,156)

(49,089)

Gladiator Solutions

Inc.

Common Shares

1,300,000

1,300

276,000

276,000

issued for services

Net Loss, year ended

(328,657)

(328,657)

March 31, 2021

Balance

$

$

$

$

$

$

400,000

400

-

-

7,404,129

7,404

10,761,792

(11,208,430)

(36,934)

March 31, 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-3

JAMES MARITIME HOLDINGS, INC.

Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

March 31,

Cash flows from operating activities:

2022

2021

Net loss

$

(328,657)

$

(194,618)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used

by operating activities

Stock issued for services

249,000

125,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable

(157,219)

-

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

21,323

(4,576)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

11,941

-

Net cash used in operating activities

(203,612)

(74,194)

Cash flows from investing activities:

-

-

Cash flows from financing activities:

Increase (decrease) in long term liabilities

287,336

Proceeds from sale of common stock

75,000

75,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

362,336

75,000

Net increase in cash

158,724

806

Cash, beginning of period

806

-

Cash, end of period

$

159,530

$

806

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Income Taxes

$

-

$

-

Interest

$

-

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

F-4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JAMES Maritime Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 18:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
