Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JRVR   BMG5005R1079

JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(JRVR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
24.58 USD   +6.18%
11/03Compass Point Downgrades James River Group Holdings to Neutral Rating From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $28.50 From $30
MT
11/03North American Morning Briefing: Futures Held -3-
DJ
11/02Transcript : James River Group Holdings, Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

11/10/2022 | 11:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of the rated operating subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRG Holdings) [NASDAQ: JRVR]. In addition, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of JRG Holdings. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. JRG Holdings is domiciled in Pembroke, Bermuda, while its subsidiaries are based in Pembroke, Richmond, VA, and Raleigh, NC. (See below for a detailed listing of the subsidiaries.)

The ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The very strong balance sheet assessment considers the company’s risk-adjusted capital position and the financial flexibility provided by JRG Holdings, as demonstrated by successful capital raises in 2021 and 2022. Additionally, the group’s balance sheet has been strengthened by the execution of two loss portfolio transfer transactions over the past few years, which addressed the recurring adverse reserve development within the commercial auto lines and casualty reinsurance segment.

The group’s adequate operating performance assessment reflects its consistently positive overall net income across consolidated underwriting and investment results through 2020. Since 2021, overall operating performance has been unbalanced with favorable results in the surplus lines and specialty admitted segments offset by unfavorable results in the casualty reinsurance segment.

The adequate business profile assessment reflects the group’s solid market presence operating across three distinct market segments, excess and surplus, specialty admitted, and casualty reinsurance. The marginal ERM assessment reflects the need for the current ERM framework and risk evaluation to evolve proactively while demonstrating competencies necessary to mitigate any effect on the organization’s balance sheet strength, operating performance or business profile.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) with stable outlooks have been affirmed for the following subsidiaries of James River Group Holdings, Ltd.:

  • James River Insurance Company
  • James River Casualty Company
  • Falls Lake National Insurance Company
  • Stonewood Insurance Company
  • Falls Lake Fire and Casualty Company
  • JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd.
  • Carolina Re, Ltd.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
11/03Compass Point Downgrades James River Group Holdings to Neutral Rating From Buy, Adjusts..
MT
11/03North American Morning Briefing: Futures Held -3-
DJ
11/02Transcript : James River Group Holdings, Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02,..
CI
11/02James River Group Holdings Swings to Q3 Adjusted Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
11/01James River Group : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (JRVR) JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue $201.2M
MT
11/01James River Group Holdings, Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Ev..
AQ
10/26James River Group Holdings, Ltd. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fi..
AQ
10/25James River Announces Director Elections
GL
10/25James River Announces Director Elections
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 802 M - -
Net income 2022 55,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 867 M 867 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 638
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,15 $
Average target price 30,75 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank N. D'Orazio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sarah Casey Doran Chief Financial Officer
J. Adam Abram Non-Executive Chairman
Brett Shirreffs SVP-Finance, Investments & Investor Relations
Michael T. Oakes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.-19.65%867
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.81%43 435
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES16.44%42 686
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.31.81%38 628
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION8.75%33 931
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION18.91%25 465