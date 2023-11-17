Communiqué officiel de JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming January 12, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) securities between August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023 inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their James River investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, the Company announced its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release, wherein James River disclosed that it had “identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium . . . in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment” in the previously issued financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Moreover, it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting because the “Company’s control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively[.]”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.99, or 7%, to close at $13.15 on November 8, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 12, 2024 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231117337510/en/