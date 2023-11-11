Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) on behalf of James River stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether James River has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On November 8, 2023, before market hours, James River announced non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report or completed interim review. The press release stated, “[i]n preparing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, management of the Company identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium on a specialty casualty reinsurance treaty in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment in the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. This error resulted in understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, and overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million, respectively within the condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as corresponding effects on the condensed consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's management has assessed the effect of the foregoing on the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. The Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 resulting in a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting.”

On this news, James River’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 7%, to close at $13.15 per share on November 8, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231110846265/en/