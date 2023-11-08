PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported third quarter 2023 net income available to common shareholders of $16.9 million ($0.45 per diluted share), compared to net loss available to common shareholders of $7.2 million ($0.19 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted net operating income1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $18.3 million ($0.48 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net operating income1 of $15.5 million ($0.41 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2022.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Group combined ratio of 96.2% and Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S") segment combined ratio of 88.4% on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers (the "combined ratio"). The Company did not experience any catastrophe losses during the third quarter of 2023. Unless specified otherwise, all underwriting performance ratios presented herein are for our business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers ("LPTs").

Core E&S (excluding commercial auto) gross written premium increased 10.3% compared to the prior year quarter, with the majority of underwriting units reporting positive growth results. New business submissions increased 8.4% from the prior year quarter, the strongest quarterly growth rate in more than three years.

E&S segment renewal rate change increased 12.4% from the prior year quarter, including 9.1% in casualty lines, with nearly all underwriting divisions reporting positive pricing increases.

Specialty Admitted segment combined ratio of 92.5%, with fronting and program gross written premium growth of 3.3%, or 9.9% excluding the non-renewed California workers' compensation program.

Net investment income increased 52.0% compared to the prior year quarter, with all asset classes reporting meaningfully higher income.

Shareholders' equity per share of $14.95 decreased 3.6% 2 sequentially from June 30, 2023, largely due to the decline in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to interest rate movements during the quarter. Tangible common equity per share 1 excluding AOCI increased 3.9% 2 sequentially and 14.6% 2 from the prior year quarter.

1 Adjusted net operating income, tangible common equity per share, and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity excluding AOCI are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

2 Percent change before common dividends paid.



Frank D'Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter, “During the quarter we continued to execute on our strategy of re-focusing our resources on businesses where we have meaningful scale and profitability, highlighted by the sale of the renewal rights of our individual risk workers' compensation business. The E&S segment continues to benefit from strong trading conditions, with renewal rate increases of 12% and greater than 10% premium growth in our Core E&S divisions. The continued exposure reductions in our commercial auto portfolio and increased new business opportunities we are seeing for SME insureds positions us well as we look to the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $342.5 million, consisting of the following:





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 217,151 $ 204,785 6 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 125,700 123,389 2 % Casualty Reinsurance (348 ) 30,331 — $ 342,503 $ 358,505 (4 )%

Net written premium of $149.5 million, consisting of the following:





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 123,046 $ 140,984 (13 )% Specialty Admitted Insurance 22,936 18,929 21 % Casualty Reinsurance 3,491 30,338 (88 )% $ 149,473 $ 190,251 (21 )%

Net earned premium of $202.6 million, consisting of the following:





Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 157,600 $ 139,095 13 % Specialty Admitted Insurance 26,073 17,824 46 % Casualty Reinsurance 18,952 33,270 (43 )% $ 202,625 $ 190,189 7 %

Core E&S (excluding commercial auto) gross written premium grew 10.3% compared to the prior year quarter, with particular strength in general casualty, manufacturers and contractors, energy and excess property underwriting units. E&S segment gross written premium increased 6.0% compared to the prior year quarter and was impacted by continued reductions in commercial auto. Renewal rate increases were 12.4% during the third quarter of 2023, representing the twenty-seventh consecutive quarter of renewal rate increases compounding to 77.2%. Premium retention in the segment was lower than recent periods and net written premium declined 12.7% from the prior year quarter due to the impact of a new casualty reinsurance treaty put in place for the segment.

Gross written premium for the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment increased 1.9% compared to the third quarter of 2022. Fronting and program premium grew 3.3% from the prior year quarter, or 9.9% excluding our large workers' compensation fronted program that was previously not renewed, with growth coming from both new and existing programs. Gross written premium in individual risk workers' compensation declined 11.1%.

Gross written premium in the Casualty Reinsurance segment was solely related to premium adjustments and was slightly negative during the third quarter of 2023. As announced earlier this year, we have suspended underwriting business in our Casualty Reinsurance segment and have not written or renewed any treaties this year. The earning pattern of the business can extend over multiple years and declines in net earned premium for this segment will lag written premium. We expect to continue to report earned premium over the next several quarters.

Pre-tax favorable (unfavorable) reserve development by segment on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 Excess and Surplus Lines $ (7,809 ) $ (139 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance — 1,268 Casualty Reinsurance (4,676 ) — $ (12,485 ) $ 1,129

The unfavorable reserve development in the E&S segment reflects adverse emergence in older accident years within its General Casualty line of business. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company also reduced its estimate of current accident year losses and loss adjustment expenses by $8.0 million to reflect strong rate increases and other underwriting improvements.

Additionally, the Company recognized adverse prior year development of $7.1 million on the reserves subject to the Commercial Auto LPT, which provides unlimited coverage, and $7.0 million on the reserves subject to the Casualty Reinsurance LPT. Retroactive benefits of $14.0 million were recorded in loss and loss adjustment expenses during the third quarter and the deferred retroactive reinsurance gain on the Balance Sheet is $37.7 million as of September 30, 2023. The Casualty Reinsurance LPT has been in place for two years and has $38.3 million of remaining limit.

Gross fee income was as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Specialty Admitted Insurance $ 6,833 $ 5,935 15 %

The consolidated expense ratio was 27.6% for the third quarter of 2023, which was an increase from 24.6% in the prior year third quarter. The expense ratio was primarily impacted by changes in reinsurance cessions in both E&S and Specialty Admitted segments that resulted in a lower level of ceding commissions in the current period.

As previously disclosed, the Company sold the renewal rights to its Individual Risk Workers' Compensation business to Amynta Group in September 2023. While it did not sell any insurance company entities as part of the transaction, the Company did book a $2.2 million gain on the transaction and wrote off $2.5 million of intangible assets related to a trade name. Due to a short-term fronting arrangement, and likely audit premiums in this line of business, the Company expects to have some premium in this line for the next few quarters.



Investment Results

Net investment income for the third quarter of 2023 was $26.3 million, an increase of 52.0% compared to $17.3 million in the prior year quarter. Growth in income was broad-based across the portfolio, as positive operating cash flow and portfolio cash flow was deployed at higher yields. On a sequential basis, income increased modestly and was primarily driven by fixed maturities and cash.

The Company’s net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Private Investments 27 (423 ) — All Other Investments 26,278 17,729 48 % Total Net Investment Income $ 26,305 $ 17,306 52 %



The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 4.4% (versus 3.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022). The investment yield increased primarily as a result of higher market yields on fixed maturity securities and bank loans.

Net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $7.8 million in the prior year quarter. The majority of the realized and unrealized gains during the third quarter of 2023 were related to changes in fair values of our secured bank loan portfolio.

Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the relative mix of income reported by country and the respective tax rates imposed by each tax jurisdiction. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 26.8%.

Tangible Equity

Tangible equity3 of $530.4 million at September 30, 2023 decreased 3.7% compared to tangible equity of $550.7 million at June 30, 2023, as unrealized investment losses in AOCI exceeded net income. AOCI declined by $40.2 million during the third quarter of 2023, due to a decrease in the value of the Company's fixed maturity securities due to an increase in interest rates. Excluding AOCI, tangible equity3 increased 2.8% sequentially.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. This dividend is payable on Friday, December 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Other

In preparing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023, management of the Company identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium on a specialty casualty reinsurance treaty in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment in the Company's previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. This error resulted in understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, and overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million, respectively within the condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as well as corresponding effects on the condensed consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The Company's management has assessed the effect of the foregoing on the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. The Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively as of March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 resulting in a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Please refer to the 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2023 for additional detail.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Such measures, including underwriting profit (loss), adjusted net operating income, tangible equity, tangible common equity, adjusted net operating return on tangible equity (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income divided by the average quarterly tangible equity balances in the respective period), and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity excluding AOCI (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income divided by the average quarterly tangible common equity balances in the respective period, excluding AOCI), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited)



($ in thousands, except for share data) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 1,836,324 $ 1,783,417 Equity securities, at fair value 115,754 118,627 Bank loan participations, at fair value 152,068 154,991 Short-term investments 54,129 107,812 Other invested assets 31,247 27,447 Total invested assets 2,189,522 2,192,294 Cash and cash equivalents 232,923 173,164 Restricted cash equivalents (a) 106,858 103,215 Accrued investment income 16,681 14,418 Premiums receivable and agents’ balances, net 303,116 340,525 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net 1,509,447 1,520,113 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 158,841 114,242 Deferred policy acquisition costs 42,140 59,603 Goodwill and intangible assets 214,735 217,507 Other assets 419,224 401,994 Total assets $ 5,193,487 $ 5,137,075 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,887,352 $ 2,768,995 Unearned premiums 616,663 676,016 Funds held (a) 257,653 310,953 Deferred reinsurance gain 37,653 20,091 Senior debt 222,300 222,300 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 55,788 59,566 Other liabilities 304,581 276,435 Total liabilities 4,486,045 4,438,411 Series A redeemable preferred shares 144,898 144,898 Total shareholders’ equity 562,544 553,766 Total liabilities, Series A redeemable preferred shares, and shareholders’ equity $ 5,193,487 $ 5,137,075 Tangible equity (b) $ 530,360 $ 501,248 Tangible equity per share (b) $ 12.17 $ 11.63 Shareholders' equity per share $ 14.95 $ 14.78 Common shares outstanding 37,619,749 37,470,237 (a) Restricted cash equivalents and the funds held liability includes funds posted by the Company to a trust account for the benefit of a third party administrator handling the claims on the Rasier commercial auto policies in run-off. Such funds held in trust secure the Company's obligations to reimburse the administrator for claims payments, and are primarily sourced from the collateral posted to the Company by Rasier and its affiliates to support their obligations under the indemnity agreements and the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement with the Company. The funds held liability also includes a notional funds withheld account balance related to the loss portfolio transfer retrocession transaction that our Casualty Reinsurance segment entered into in the first quarter of 2022, which is reduced quarterly by paid losses on the subject business. (b) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 342,503 $ 358,505 $ 1,134,137 $ 1,118,155 Net written premiums 149,473 190,251 538,551 560,801 Net earned premiums 202,625 190,189 608,075 566,275 Net investment income 26,305 17,306 77,252 48,278 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 362 (7,754 ) 2,914 (29,874 ) Other income 4,135 1,488 6,908 3,304 Total revenues 233,427 201,229 695,149 587,983 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses (a) 139,171 153,008 435,767 409,985 Other operating expenses 57,129 47,584 176,253 146,681 Other expenses 641 210 1,467 578 Interest expense 7,332 4,950 20,889 11,291 Intangible asset amortization and impairment 2,590 90 2,772 272 Total expenses 206,863 205,842 637,148 568,807 Income before taxes 26,564 (4,613 ) 58,001 19,176 Income tax expense 7,013 8 15,530 5,928 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 19,551 $ (4,621 ) $ 42,471 $ 13,248 Dividends on Series A preferred shares (2,625 ) (2,625 ) (7,875 ) (6,125 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 16,926 $ (7,246 ) $ 34,596 $ 7,123 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME(b) $ 18,306 $ 15,499 $ 50,067 $ 49,391 INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.45 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.92 $ 0.19 Diluted (c) $ 0.45 $ (0.19 ) $ 0.91 $ 0.19 ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.41 $ 1.33 $ 1.32 Diluted (c) $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 1.32 $ 1.31 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,642,632 37,450,381 37,605,986 37,435,798 Diluted 43,794,090 37,450,381 37,822,774 37,642,656 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Ratios: Loss ratio 68.6 % 69.5 % 68.8 % 68.7 % Expense ratio (d) 27.6 % 24.6 % 28.4 % 25.5 % Combined ratio 96.2 % 94.1 % 97.2 % 94.2 % Accident year loss ratio 62.5 % 70.1 % 66.1 % 68.0 % Accident year loss ratio ex-catastrophe losses 62.5 % 67.5 % 66.1 % 67.1 % (a) Losses and loss adjustment expenses include $0.1 million and $17.6 million of expense for unrecognized deferred retroactive reinsurance gains for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively ($20.8 million in the respective three and nine month prior year periods). (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (c) The outstanding Series A preferred shares were dilutive for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Dividends on the Series A preferred shares were added back to the numerator in the calculation and 5,873,167 common shares from an assumed conversion of the Series A preferred shares were included in the denominator. (d) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements of $1.2 million and $3.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively ($914,000 and $2.6 million in the respective prior year periods), and a denominator of net earned premiums.





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 217,151 $ 204,785 6.0 % $ 732,180 $ 675,702 8.4 % Net written premiums (a) $ 123,046 $ 140,984 (12.7 )% $ 442,923 $ 432,698 2.4 % Net earned premiums (a) $ 157,600 $ 139,095 13.3 % $ 455,640 $ 408,280 11.6 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding retroactive reinsurance (103,077 ) (96,355 ) 7.0 % (307,364 ) (270,464 ) 13.6 % Underwriting expenses (36,181 ) (26,338 ) 37.4 % (102,827 ) (77,623 ) 32.5 % Underwriting profit (b) $ 18,342 $ 16,402 11.8 % $ 45,449 $ 60,193 (24.5 )% Ratios: Loss ratio 65.4 % 69.3 % 67.5 % 66.2 % Expense ratio 23.0 % 18.9 % 22.5 % 19.1 % Combined ratio 88.4 % 88.2 % 90.0 % 85.3 % Accident year loss ratio 60.4 % 69.2 % 65.8 % 66.2 % Accident year loss ratio ex-catastrophe losses 60.4 % 65.6 % 65.8 % 65.0 % (a) Net written and earned premiums were negatively impacted by $12.3 million of reinstatement premiums related to casualty treaties during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. (b) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".





SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 125,700 $ 123,389 1.9 % $ 387,175 $ 374,066 3.5 % Net written premiums $ 22,936 $ 18,929 21.2 % $ 78,777 $ 57,524 36.9 % Net earned premiums $ 26,073 $ 17,824 46.3 % $ 70,412 $ 55,283 27.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (20,284 ) (15,377 ) 31.9 % (53,370 ) (44,029 ) 21.2 % Underwriting expenses (3,822 ) (2,162 ) 76.8 % (15,160 ) (9,508 ) 59.4 % Underwriting profit (a), (b) $ 1,967 $ 285 590.2 % $ 1,882 $ 1,746 7.8 % Ratios: Loss ratio 77.8 % 86.3 % 75.8 % 79.6 % Expense ratio 14.7 % 12.1 % 21.5 % 17.2 % Combined ratio 92.5 % 98.4 % 97.3 % 96.8 % Accident year loss ratio 77.8 % 93.4 % 77.2 % 84.6 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include gross fee income of $6.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively ($5.9 million and $17.4 million in the respective prior year periods).





CASUALTY REINSURANCE



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 %

Change 2023 2022 %

Change Gross written premiums $ (348 ) $ 30,331 — $ 14,782 $ 68,387 (78.4 )% Net written premiums $ 3,491 $ 30,338 (88.5 )% $ 16,851 $ 70,579 (76.1 )% Net earned premiums $ 18,952 $ 33,270 (43.0 )% $ 82,023 $ 102,712 (20.1 )% Losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding retroactive reinsurance (15,729 ) (20,503 ) (23.3 )% (57,471 ) (74,719 ) (23.1 )% Underwriting expenses (7,436 ) (9,723 ) (23.5 )% (28,331 ) (31,727 ) (10.7 )% Underwriting (loss) profit (a) $ (4,213 ) $ 3,044 — $ (3,779 ) $ (3,734 ) 1.2 % Ratios: Loss ratio 83.0 % 61.6 % 70.1 % 72.7 % Expense ratio 39.2 % 29.3 % 34.5 % 30.9 % Combined ratio 122.2 % 90.9 % 104.6 % 103.6 % Accident year loss ratio 58.3 % 61.6 % 58.4 % 66.1 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".



Underwriting Performance Ratios

The following table provides the underwriting performance ratios of the Company inclusive of the business subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers. There is no economic impact to the Company over the life of a loss portfolio transfer contract so long as any additional losses subject to the contract are within the limit of the loss portfolio transfer and the counterparty performs under the contract. Retroactive reinsurance accounting is not indicative of our current and ongoing operations. Management believes that providing loss ratios and combined ratios on business not subject to retroactive reinsurance accounting for loss portfolio transfers gives the users of our financial statements useful information in evaluating our current and ongoing operations.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Excess and Surplus Lines: Loss Ratio 65.4 % 69.3 % 67.5 % 66.2 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance (2.0 )% 14.9 % 1.4 % 5.1 % Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 63.4 % 84.2 % 68.9 % 71.3 % Combined Ratio 88.4 % 88.2 % 90.0 % 85.3 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance (2.0 )% 14.9 % 1.4 % 5.1 % Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 86.4 % 103.1 % 91.4 % 90.4 % Casualty Reinsurance: Loss Ratio 83.0 % 61.6 % 70.1 % 72.7 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 17.2 % — % 13.8 % — % Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 100.2 % 61.6 % 83.9 % 72.7 % Combined Ratio 122.2 % 90.9 % 104.6 % 103.6 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance 17.2 % — % 13.8 % — % Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 139.4 % 90.9 % 118.4 % 103.6 % Consolidated: Loss Ratio 68.6 % 69.5 % 68.8 % 68.7 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance — % 10.9 % 2.9 % 3.7 % Loss Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 68.6 % 80.4 % 71.7 % 72.4 % Combined Ratio 96.2 % 94.1 % 97.2 % 94.2 % Impact of retroactive reinsurance — % 10.9 % 2.9 % 3.7 % Combined Ratio including impact of retroactive reinsurance 96.2 % 105.0 % 100.1 % 97.9 %



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting Profit

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income before taxes. We believe that the disclosure of underwriting profit by individual segment and of the Company as a whole is useful to investors, analysts, rating agencies and other users of our financial information in evaluating our performance because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit. We define underwriting profit as net earned premiums and gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) less losses and loss adjustment expenses excluding the impact of loss portfolio transfers accounted for as retroactive reinsurance and other operating expenses. Other operating expenses include the underwriting, acquisition, and insurance expenses of the operating segments and, for consolidated underwriting profit, the expenses of the Corporate and Other segment. Our definition of underwriting profit may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Underwriting profit (loss) of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ 18,342 $ 16,402 $ 45,449 $ 60,193 Specialty Admitted Insurance 1,967 285 1,882 1,746 Casualty Reinsurance (4,213 ) 3,044 (3,779 ) (3,734 ) Total underwriting profit of operating segments 16,096 19,731 43,552 58,205 Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (8,482 ) (8,447 ) (26,312 ) (25,209 ) Underwriting profit (a) 7,614 11,284 17,240 32,996 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance (81 ) (20,773 ) (17,562 ) (20,773 ) Net investment income 26,305 17,306 77,252 48,278 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 362 (7,754 ) 2,914 (29,874 ) Other expense 2,286 364 1,818 112 Interest expense (7,332 ) (4,950 ) (20,889 ) (11,291 ) Amortization of intangible assets (90 ) (90 ) (272 ) (272 ) Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset (2,500 ) — (2,500 ) — Consolidated income (loss) before taxes $ 26,564 $ (4,613 ) $ 58,001 $ 19,176 (a) Included in underwriting results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is gross fee income of $6.8 million and $18.3 million, respectively ($5.9 million and $17.4 million in the respective prior year periods).



Adjusted Net Operating Income

We define adjusted net operating income as income available to common shareholders excluding a) the impact of loss portfolio transfers accounted for as retroactive reinsurance, b) net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments, c) certain non-operating expenses such as professional service fees related to a purported class action lawsuit, various strategic initiatives, and the filing of registration statements for the offering of securities, and d) severance costs associated with terminated employees. We use adjusted net operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our income available to common shareholders reconciles to our adjusted net operating income as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 23,939 $ 16,926 $ (7,238 ) $ (7,246 ) Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 81 750 20,773 16,411 Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses (362 ) (212 ) 7,754 6,581 Other (income) expenses (1,531 ) (1,133 ) (247 ) (247 ) Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset 2,500 1,975 — — Adjusted net operating income $ 24,627 $ 18,306 $ 21,042 $ 15,499 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Income available to common shareholders $ 50,126 $ 34,596 $ 13,051 $ 7,123 Losses and loss adjustment expenses - retroactive reinsurance 17,562 16,247 20,773 16,411 Net realized and unrealized investment (gains) losses (2,914 ) (2,391 ) 29,874 25,757 Other (income) expenses (733 ) (360 ) 100 100 Impairment of IRWC trademark intangible asset 2,500 1,975 — — Adjusted net operating income $ 66,541 $ 50,067 $ 63,798 $ 49,391



Tangible Equity (per Share) and Tangible Common Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders' equity plus mezzanine Series A preferred shares and the unrecognized deferred retroactive reinsurance gain on loss portfolio transfers less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). We define tangible common equity as tangible equity less mezzanine Series A preferred shares. Our definition of tangible equity and tangible common equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity and tangible common equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity and tangible common equity for September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022.