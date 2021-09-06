Log in
  5. James River Group Holdings, Ltd.
    JRVR   BMG5005R1079

JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD.

(JRVR)
James River : Last Few Hours for Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $500K to Actively Participate in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

09/06/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired James River securities between August 1, 2019 and May 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/jrvr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) James River had not adequately reserved for its Uber policies; (2) James River was using an incorrect methodology for setting reserves that materially understated the Company’s true exposure to Uber claims; (3) as a result, James River was forced to increase its unfavorable reserves in subsequent quarters even after cancelling the Uber policies; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about James River’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/jrvr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in James River you have until September 7, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
