Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2023, James River disclosed that it had “identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium on a specialty casualty reinsurance treaty in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment . . . in the Company’s previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements” and that this error resulted in “understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.”

On this news, James River’s stock price fell $0.99, or 7%, to close at $13.15 per share on November 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

