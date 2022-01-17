Log in
    JAL   AU000000JAL1

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

(JAL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/12 09:08:52 pm
0.071 AUD   -2.74%
01:15aJAMESON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - JAL
PU
01/13JAMESON RESOURCES : Managing Director's Address to AGM
PU
01/13Jameson Resources Completes Share Purchase Plan; Shares Slide 3%
MT
Jameson Resources : Application for quotation of securities - JAL

01/17/2022 | 01:15am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

JAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,085,707

17/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

126398294

1.3

ASX issuer code

JAL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

24-Nov-2021 09:38

New - Proposed issue of securities -

An offer of +securities under a +securities

JAL

purchase plan

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

JAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

17/1/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,085,707

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jameson Resources Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED
01:15aJAMESON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - JAL
PU
01/13JAMESON RESOURCES : Managing Director's Address to AGM
PU
01/13Jameson Resources Completes Share Purchase Plan; Shares Slide 3%
MT
2021JAMESON RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - JAL
PU
2021JAMESON RESOURCES : Share Purchase Plan Opens
PU
2021Jameson Resources Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.856 million in fun..
CI
2021JAMESON RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - JAL
PU
2021Jameson Resources Limited Provides Update on Progress Made in Relation to Ongoing Indig..
CI
2021Jameson Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2021JAMESON RESOURCES' : Yield Optimization Study at Canada's Crown Mountain Confirms Higher P..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2021 2,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 17,6 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 592x
EV / Sales 2021 660x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Jameson Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael John Gray Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nicole M Hollows Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven van Barneveld Independent Non-Executive Director
Joel H. Nicholls Executive Director
Lisa Jane Dalton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED1.43%18
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED7.55%66 987
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED0.00%18 618
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED6.32%14 598
COAL INDIA LIMITED12.80%13 701
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.00%11 788