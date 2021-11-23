Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Jameson Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JAL   AU000000JAL1

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

(JAL)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jameson Resources : Proposed issue of securities - JAL

11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

JAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,571,429

+Record date

23/11/2021

Offer closing date

10/1/2022

+Issue date

17/1/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

JAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

39,285,715

Proposed +issue date

9/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

89126398294

1.3

ASX issuer code

JAL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

24/11/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions

For personal use only

4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

only

ASX +security code and description

JAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?

use

No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

JAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted

personal

3,571,429

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

For

Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 2,500

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 10

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$2,500 and then increments of $2,500 up to maximum of $30,000

Offer price details

only

Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.07000

Oversubscription & Scale back details

use

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

Target raise through SPP is $250,000 but JAL may decide to accept applications that raise more or

less. Any scale back may include taking into account a number of factors, such as the size of an

applicant's shareholding at the Record Date, whether the applicant has multiple registered holdings, the

date on which the application was made and the total applications received from Eligible Shareholders

(subject to any minimum dollar allocation determined by JAL in its discretion)

personal

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

24/11/2021

4C.2 +Record date

For

23/11/2021

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

29/11/2021

4C.4 Offer open date

29/11/2021

4C.5 Offer closing date

10/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Jameson Resources Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -0,61 M -0,61 M
Net cash 2021 2,58 M 1,86 M 1,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -30,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 592x
EV / Sales 2021 660x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 68,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael John Gray Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nicole M Hollows Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven van Barneveld Independent Non-Executive Director
Joel H. Nicholls Executive Director
Lisa Jane Dalton Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED-21.82%19
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.15%57 087
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED30.73%18 372
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED98.06%13 626
COAL INDIA LIMITED11.15%12 478
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED79.83%10 900