Jameson Resources : Proposed issue of securities - JAL
11/23/2021 | 05:50pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
JAL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,571,429
+Record date
23/11/2021
Offer closing date
10/1/2022
+Issue date
17/1/2022
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
JAL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
39,285,715
Proposed +issue date
9/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
JAMESON RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
89126398294
1.3
ASX issuer code
JAL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
24/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan
A placement or other type of issue
Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan
Part 4A - Conditions
4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 4B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
JAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Will the proposed issue of this
+security include an offer of
attaching +securities?
use
No
D tails of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
JAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued
if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted
3,571,429
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum
number of +securities being received or a minimum amount
being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?
No
Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum
number of +securities being received or a maximum amount
being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?
No
Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for
a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the minimum acceptance value
$ 2,500
Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer
for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum
acceptance condition)?
Yes
Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?
Dollar based ($)
Please enter the maximum acceptance value
$ 30,000
Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value
$2,500 and then increments of $2,500 up to maximum of $30,000
Offer price details
Has the offer price been determined?
Yes
In what currency will the offer
What is the offer price per
be made?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.07000
Oversubscription & Scale back details
use
Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?
Yes
Describe the scale back arrangements
Target raise through SPP is $250,000 but JAL may decide to accept applications that raise more or
less. Any scale back may include taking into account a number of factors, such as the size of an
applicant's shareholding at the Record Date, whether the applicant has multiple registered holdings, the
date on which the application was made and the total applications received from Eligible Shareholders
(subject to any minimum dollar allocation determined by JAL in its discretion)
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class?
Yes
Part 4C - Timetable
4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan
24/11/2021
4C.2 +Record date
23/11/2021
4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors
29/11/2021
4C.4 Offer open date
29/11/2021
4C.5 Offer closing date
10/1/2022
Jameson Resources Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 22:49:02 UTC.