Certain Restricted Stock Units of Jamf Holding Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 14-JUL-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 14-MAY-2024 to 14-JUL-2024.



Details:

Executive officers, directors and the Vista Funds have agreed or will agree with the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions, not to dispose of or hedge any of their common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock during the period from the date of this prospectus supplement continuing through the date 60 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, except with the prior written consent of the representatives. This agreement does not apply to, among other things, any existing employee benefit plans.