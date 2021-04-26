Log in
Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple's Latest Operating System Releases

04/26/2021 | 01:13pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it is prepared with same-day key feature support and compatibility for Apple’s latest operating system releases, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3 and tvOS 14.5 as they become available.

Same-day support is one of the most important promises Jamf makes to its customers. With support for Apple software on the same day the new versions are released, IT admins can rest easy knowing their end-users are free to upgrade without impacting any management workflows. Customers using Jamf for Apple security can also be confident their endpoint security solution will work seamlessly without any disruption to its users or organization. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s latest releases across its solution portfolio.

Jamf School will be ready with same-day support and the ability to deploy iOS and iPadOS apps to M1-powered Macs. This capability will be especially useful to Jamf education customers looking to access education apps in the Mac App Store and make them available to students whether they are on an iPad or Mac, allowing for more continuity among students and teachers.

Additionally, Jamf Pro will help lay the foundation to deploy iOS and iPadOS apps en masse, providing IT admins more visibility and inventory reporting to reflect compatibility with iOS and iPadOS apps.

“Jamf is proud to have offered same-day support for Apple’s latest operating systems over the years. Organizations should not be limited in their ability to deploy the latest Apple technology based on what their vendors can support,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “Jamf supports it all same day, allowing any organization that wants M1-powered Macs to use M1-powered Macs.”

Jamf’s other products – Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, and Jamf Protect – also offer same-day support for the latest releases from Apple with compatibility for the new operating systems, meaning admins can allow upgrades as soon as desired and know that their workflows will not be interrupted by the new updates.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 334 M - -
Net income 2021 -40,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 413 M 4 413 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 496
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart JAMF HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Jamf Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMF HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 46,60 $
Last Close Price 37,50 $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dean J. Hager Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jill Putman Chief Financial Officer
Michael Fosnaugh Chairman
Jason Wudi Chief Technology Officer
John Strosahl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMF HOLDING CORP.25.33%4 413
ORACLE CORPORATION15.89%216 179
SAP SE11.38%169 902
INTUIT INC.9.23%113 622
SERVICENOW, INC.0.41%108 384
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.14%43 744
