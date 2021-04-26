Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple's Latest Operating System Releases

MINNEAPOLIS, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced that it is prepared with same-day key feature support and compatibility for Apple’s latest operating system releases, iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, macOS 11.3 and tvOS 14.5 as they become available.



Same-day support is one of the most important promises Jamf makes to its customers. With support for Apple software on the same day the new versions are released, IT admins can rest easy knowing their end-users are free to upgrade without impacting any management workflows. Customers using Jamf for Apple security can also be confident their endpoint security solution will work seamlessly without any disruption to its users or organization. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s latest releases across its solution portfolio.

Jamf School will be ready with same-day support and the ability to deploy iOS and iPadOS apps to M1-powered Macs. This capability will be especially useful to Jamf education customers looking to access education apps in the Mac App Store and make them available to students whether they are on an iPad or Mac, allowing for more continuity among students and teachers.

Additionally, Jamf Pro will help lay the foundation to deploy iOS and iPadOS apps en masse, providing IT admins more visibility and inventory reporting to reflect compatibility with iOS and iPadOS apps.

“Jamf is proud to have offered same-day support for Apple’s latest operating systems over the years. Organizations should not be limited in their ability to deploy the latest Apple technology based on what their vendors can support,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “Jamf supports it all same day, allowing any organization that wants M1-powered Macs to use M1-powered Macs.”

Jamf’s other products – Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, and Jamf Protect – also offer same-day support for the latest releases from Apple with compatibility for the new operating systems, meaning admins can allow upgrades as soon as desired and know that their workflows will not be interrupted by the new updates.

